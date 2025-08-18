India Habitat Centre Celebrates Independence Day with Patriotic Fervour and Inspiring Programmes

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 18: The India Habitat Centre (IHC) celebrated India's Independence Day with great enthusiasm, hosting a vibrant programme of patriotic events, cultural performances, and inspirational sessions that brought together members, guests, and staff in the true spirit of the occasion.

The day began with the Flag Hoisting Ceremony by Shri Srinivas R. Katikithala, IAS, President, India Habitat Centre & Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, and Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre. The ceremony was followed by the National Anthem, resonating with pride and unity.

The cultural segment showcased India's artistic diversity with graceful Bharatanatyam and Odissi recitals, devotional Saraswati Vandana, and stirring patriotic songs. Adding to the charm of the performances, students of HLRC presented a heartfelt patriotic group song that received warm applause from the audience.

Certificates of Appreciation were also presented to IHC staff members for their outstanding achievements in hospitality competitions.

The celebrations featured the launch of Sambhashan, IHC's new in-house quarterly newsletter, and the screening of the documentary Sri Aurobindo: The Beginning of Spiritual Journey. The film was introduced by its Producer-Director, Mr. Suraj Kumar, and contextualised by noted film critic and journalist, Mr. Murtaza Ali Khan.

A special highlight was the motivational talk by Sangram Singh, Fit India Icon, champion wrestler, actor, YouTuber, and inspirational speaker. Sharing his extraordinary journey of resilience and discipline, he emphasised the importance of staying active, positive, and determined in life. In his motivational talk, Sangram also spoke about the importance of being fit and happy, inspiring the audience to adopt healthier, more fulfilling lifestyles.

HUDCO CMD Sanjay Kulsreshtha & Director General, The Japan Foundation, New Delhi, H.E Koji Sato were among the distinguished guests present.

Speaking after the celebrations, Shri Srinivas R. Katikithala said, "In line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's emphasis on health, fitness, and digital empowerment, the India Habitat Centre is proud to embrace these priorities through our new health scheme for staff and the introduction of a prepaid card facility for seamless, cashless transactions across our campus. This Independence Day reminds us that progress lies not just in preserving tradition, but also in adapting to the needs of a healthier, more connected future."

Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh added, "The Independence Day celebrations at Habitat were a wonderful expression of patriotic pride, cultural vibrancy, and community spirit. The India Habitat Centre is not just a food and cultural hub but the country's leading intellectual, cultural and literary centre with a unique cerebral identity. We recently launched the Bharat Bodh Kendra under the Habitat Learning and Research Centre, where a wide range of programmes will be organised with research as the central focus. Through such initiatives, we aim to establish IHC as a leading think tank in the domains of housing, environmental sustainability, culture, and civilisational issues."

