India International Brand Summit 2023 Brings Together Top Brands, Agencies, and Marketing Leaders

New Delhi [India], June 7: The 3rd edition of the India International Brand Summit 2023 held at ITC Maurya, New Delhi brought together industry stalwarts and advertising professionals to engage in discussions on themes curated to address the current market realities.

The leading companies such as Microsoft, HMD Global (The Home of Nokia Phones), Airtel, Patanjali Ayurveda, Lenovo, Schneider Electric, HP, Home Credit India, including major advertising agencies such as Magnon Group, eg+ Worldwide, and TBWA\India participated in the event. The central focus of the event revolved around shaping the growth agenda for the companies and individuals in the months and years to come.

With the objective of adapting marketing narratives to shifting dynamics and capturing fleeting consumer attention, the summit commenced with the first-panel discussion on "Creator Economy & Social Commerce: Winning Customers Through Content Marketing." The panel featured distinguished speakers such as Praveen Rao (Director - Marketing, SAP), Tathagat Jena (Marketing Head - India Region, HMD Global, The Home of Nokia Phones), Rahul Dutta (Country Head - Microsoft Surface), and Vivek Merani (Managing Director, Magnon eg+).

The second panel delved into the topic of "Building B2C Brands for a Global Audience: Localisation for a Hyperconnected World" with renowned panelists including Anita Nayyar (COO - Media, Branding & Communications, Patanjali Ayurveda), Lloyd Mathias (Angel Investor), Saikat Sinha (APAC - Consumer Marketing Lead, Lenovo), Ashish Tiwari (Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India), and Naved Aqueel (Managing Director, Magnon Sancus).

The final discussion centered around "Creative Agencies, Production Agencies, Digital Agencies, Media Agencies, and Influencer Agencies: Integration Challenge for the Contemporary Marketer". The panel consisted of esteemed speakers such as Archana Aggarwal (VP - Media, Airtel), Ranjeev Vij (Executive Director, TBWA\India), Jonathan Leck (Global Director - Digital Innovation, eg+ Worldwide), and Nitin Naresh (Managing Director, Magnon Designory).

"The meandering paths we traverse as marketers and advertisers are in a constant state of flux. From digital strategies to analytics, content creation to social commerce, and influencer marketing to AI, no matter how rapidly we adapt, the market always outpaces agencies. When Talentrack approached us for IIBS 2023, we instantly recognized the significance of being a part of this dynamic event," said Vineet Bajpai, the Founder & CEO of Magnon Group.

The event was organized by Talentrack, a leading Influencer Aggregation and User-Generated Content Platform. The event was supported by Magnon Group (Presenting Partner), NEO (Investment Partner), Marketing Mind (Social Media Partner), TreeShade Books (Publishing Partner), Nine Triangles (Process Partner), Talentown (Online Media Partner), Social Samosa Network (Digital Media Partner) along with Dainik Jagran and I Avatar Z as Media Partners. The summit fostered a lively environment, engaging over 350 attendees who actively participated in the event.

For more information, visit iibrandsummit.com

