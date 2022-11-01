India ITME Society announces India ITME Technology Awards

"Exceptions make rules Strong; Be the Exception" - This is the idea which drives India ITME Society's search for talented leaders and innovators in their field of work.

To mark the 4-decade-old successful journey of the India ITME Society an award was initiated. 2nd edition of the awards is Society's humble attempt to recognize the exceptional contributions that have influenced positive change in the textile engineering sector. India ITME Society Awards 2022 is scheduled to be presented on 10th December 2022 at India Exposition Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

These awards will set the tone for the biggest textile engineering show with the presence of international & national delegates representing ambassadors, council members, various ministries, textile & state commissioners and global investors. The winners will be felicitated with a cash award, trophy & certificate in their categories.

This 2nd edition aims to felicitate awards in exciting new categories.

Society believes that education is the foundation platform that has lifted this textile sector to a glorious stage. S Hari Shankar, Chairman, India ITME Society said, "The society & I believe that young minds of today are the colourful future of our Textiles. Our society over the years is initiating several constructive programs to recognize innovative researchers, and technical faculties to act as a connection between the knowledge hub."

Application for awards was opened in July 2022 and a stellar jury panel evaluated the brightest among all the stars. All the nominations were screened for their eligibility by Suvin - the technical coordinator for the event and then presented to the jury.

S. Hari Shankar, Chairman & Member of the Steering committee of India International Textile Machinery Exhibitions Society along with the Jury members takes great pleasure in announcing the winners as below:

Top Performance in Textile Engineering Industry - M/S Lakshmi Machine Works Limited for spinning. The truly Indian make innovation in the product portfolio and a detailed policy for quality control introduced by Lakshmi Machine works impressed the jury members.

Under the Weaving & Preparatory segment, Rabatex Industries is accorded the award for their weaving preparatory machines.

Under the Finishing segment, Texfab Engineers (India) Pvt. Ltd. received the award for fabric finishing machines and fabric dyeing machines.

Under the printing segment, ColorJet India Ltd. emerged as a winner for an innovative concept developed in India which is now gaining a lot of importance globally.

Under the Accessories for the entire textile machinery segment, Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Company Private Limited is selected as a winner for their excellent service support product range.

Best Initiatives for Pollution Control Technology

Under this category S. A. Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd is accorded the award. The technology under nomination was a Size recovery and reuse system from de-size wash liquor, a Caustic purification system after mercerization wash liquor, and Indigo dye recovery and reuse.

Special Award for Women

These women have created their mark and are the inspiration for others. The jury and the India ITME Society awarded the following special women:

Women Entrepreneur - Deepa A Kumar

Deepa is the Founder & CEO of Yashram Lifestyle Brands. Her products like period panties, leak-proof nursing bras for breastfeeding moms, maternity hygiene panties & more are curated to resolve the pressing matters of women today. Her work at has been appreciated by the likes of UNESCO.

Nurturing Women Empowerment - Neha Jhunjhunwala, Director, Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd.

Neha 3rd generation in the business, Neha began with just one objective - to upgrade the company from a successful family run company of 3 decades to an Indian MNC.

Woman Master Weaver - Santoshi Kewat

Santoshi may not have been a director of multi-INR companies but has managed to thrive with her leadership qualities. Being just 8th std pass academically today she has managed to become a certified master weaver.

Restoring Traditional Skills - Kumari Raita

Kumari Raita was not society-privileged economically or educationally but today is contributing towards reviving traditional textiles & inspiration for women to become self-dependent. She belongs to a Particular Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) of Soura Community in the Gajapati district of Odisha state.

Research Excellence - Dr Rekha Ramakrishnan from SASMIRA

The nominations for this category amazed the jury members. The winner of this category was Dr Rekha Ramakrishnan for her research topic - Supercritical Carbon-dioxide-based waterless Pre-treatment Technology for Cotton.

Textile Maestro - S P Oswal, Chairman & Managing Director, Vardhman Group of Companies.

There will not be a single person in the industry unfamiliar with the marvelous work done by the Maestro. Being honored with the most prestigious award Padma Bhushan by the government of India in 2010 for his services to the fields of trade and industry, the Society would like to recognize the stalwart with a small token of appreciation. Apart from leading the Vardhman Group into a position of prominence, his dedication to social initiatives has helped in the upliftment of society.

The awards will be presented on 10th December 2022 at India Exposition Mart at the highly prestigious CEO Conclave - "Empowering Textiles through Technology".

India ITME Society through this prestigious award remained true to its industry label of being a torchbearer for the engineering sector in textiles. Today when our industry is coming back on track post-pandemic, Society is making the effort to recognize the ever-evolving sector.

Visit India ITME 2022 from 8th - 13th December 2022 at India Exposition Mart Limited, Greater Noida, U.P.

