India Leads with Innovation as AcademIQ.io Brings AI to Every Classroom

New Delhi [India], September 5: In 2025, artificial intelligence is no longer confined to labs and tech firms. It's making its way into real classroomstransforming everything from how lessons are prepared to how students learn. From high-performing institutions in Europe to government schools in rural India, AI-powered learning platforms are quietly redefining modern education.

According to a recent Global EdTech Monitor report, 72% of educators worldwide now use at least one AI teaching tool every weeka dramatic shift from just three years ago. These tools are helping teachers save time, personalize learning, and improve student outcomes.

And one of the most talked-about platforms today isn't from Silicon Valleybut from India.

A Homegrown Win: AI Meets NEP in a Click

Academiq.io, launched in 2023, is India's first AI-powered education platform built around the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. While widely known for its instant NEP-aligned lesson plan generator, the platform offers over 150 AI tools that go far beyond planning.

Teachers can access a wide range of featuresfrom homework generator, assessments, and interactive activities, to child psychology reader, YouTube video summarizers, and even NutriScan for nutrition analysis. Available in English and major regional languages, it requires no technical setupmaking it one of the most accessible AI tools for teachers in India and beyond.

"It feels like having a co-teacher who's always ready," says Seema Dubey, a primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh.

Simplicity Over Complexity: Why It Stands Out

As AI-powered learning platforms multiply, many are becoming bloated with features and difficult to navigate. Academiq.io takes a different path. Designed for real classrooms, it requires no prompts or technical expertiseteachers simply select a class, subject, and topic to receive a complete, NEP-aligned lesson plan in seconds.

Though developed in India, the platform is now used in over 150 countries, including across Africa and Latin America. Its instant language-switching, offline-friendly access, and curriculum alignment with CBSE, NCERT, and state boards make it uniquely suited for multilingual and low-resource classrooms.

What sets Academiq.io apart is its singular focus on educationnot general productivity. It provides structured lesson plans, boardwork ideas, teaching aids, and closure activities through a clean, intuitive interface with no training required.

Students benefit from 24/7 access to smart study tools like Homework Buddy, Quiz Wizard, Spoken English Trainer, and exam prep modules. For parents, it offers curriculum-based resources, homework support, and progress trackingso they can stay genuinely involved in their child's learning journey. Importantly, the platform reduces the dependence on costly private tuitions. Students can revise, practice, and clarify doubts using AI-powered companionsallowing parents to save money while ensuring their children receive consistent academic support at home.

Empowering Educators: Academiq.io Launches Free AI Training Program

On August 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, 2025, Academiq.io launched its first free online training series on "AI in Education", aimed at helping teachers understand and adopt AI with confidence. The 3-day program walked educators through the fundamentals of artificial intelligence, including how tools like ChatGPT can assist in teachingwhen used with the right prompts. Teachers learned not just to use AI, but to use it powerfully: moving away from vague instructions and toward purposeful, classroom-focused inputs.

Participants were especially enthusiastic about Academiq.io's no-prompt AI, which eliminates the need to write commands altogether. With just a few clicks, they could generate lesson plans without typing a single instruction. For many, it was the first time they felt AI was truly accessible and built for them.

A Bright Future Ahead: A New Chapter for AI in Indian Education

Educators who've used the platform cite its ability to drastically reduce prep time while maintaining instructional quality. "I used to spend nearly three hours every weekend just creating lesson plans," said Manju Verma, a government school teacher in Rajasthan. "Now, with Academiq.io, I'm done in 15 minutesand the material is actually better aligned to the NEP than what I was doing manually."

Such testimonials are becoming more common as digital tools become increasingly embedded in school routines. In a 2025 survey by the Centre for AI in Education, 72% of Indian educators said they were open to using AI tools regularlyprovided they were easy to use and directly tied to classroom outcomes.

For students, the shift is equally impactful. Instead of juggling between schools and expensive tuition classes, they can now rely on structured, interactive resources at their fingertips. Parents, too, are finding reliefnot only financially, but in the confidence that their children are receiving quality, curriculum-aligned support without added stress.

As AI-powered learning platforms continue to grow, tools like Academiq.io remind us of what matters most: not just technology, but trust, access, and ease. Sometimes, the best way to empower teachers, parents, and students alikeis simply to help them breathe a little easier before the bell rings.

