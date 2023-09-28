India maintains 40th rank in global innovation index 2023, NITI Aayog to host virtual India Launch of GII

New Delhi [India], September 28 : India has retained its 40th rank out of 132 economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) for 2023, as published by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

This achievement highlights India's upward trajectory in innovation, moving from 81st place in 2015 to its current ranking, read the NITI Aayog’s press release.

The GII has recognized India's growing innovation ecosystem, including knowledge capital, a vibrant startup community, and the collaborative efforts of public and private research organizations.

The government's various departments, such as the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Biotechnology, the Department of Space, and others, have played vital roles in enriching the National Innovation Ecosystem. The Atal Innovation Mission has also significantly contributed to expanding this ecosystem, read the press release.

NITI Aayog, in its relentless pursuit of fostering policy-driven innovation in areas like electric vehicles, biotechnology, nanotechnology, space, and alternative energy sources, has actively worked to optimize national innovation efforts said the press release.

Furthermore, it has played a pivotal role in expanding innovation ecosystems in states and districts while continuously monitoring and evaluating India's global rankings, including the GII, read the release.

The Global Innovation Index serves as a valuable tool for governments worldwide to assess innovation-led social and economic changes within their nations.

Over the years, the GII has evolved into a crucial policy instrument, prompting governments to assess their current positions and spur innovation efforts, read the release.

In collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), NITI Aayog will host the virtual India Launch of the GII 2023 on September 29, 2023.

The event will see the participation of prominent dignitaries, including Suman Bery, Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog, and Daren Tang, Director General, WIPO, among others. This initiative aims to further promote innovation-driven growth in India.

