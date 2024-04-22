India poised for global prominence: CBC initiates 'Amrit Gyaan Kosh' to elevate civil service capacities

New Delhi [India], April 22 : The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Pramod Kumar Mishra, emphasized the critical juncture India finds itself in its journey towards socio-economic development and global prominence and revealed that Capacity Building Commission (CBC) was developing the Amrit Gyaan Kosh, a repository of best practices in public administration, speaking at a Central Training Institution (CTI) Workshop on the Capacity Building Needs of India's Civil Service.

He advised training institutes to improve the quality of their training programs by aligning them with current and future civil service needs.

Mishra reiterated the government's commitment to realizing the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Highlighting the importance of empowering civil servants to drive meaningful change, uphold the principles of good governance, and deliver efficient services, Mishra emphasized the need for a citizen-centric approach to capacity building.

Mishra said, "The overall approach of capacity-building must be imbued with citizen-centricity at its core, and every aspect and component of capacity-building must be examined for its relevance not only in the present context, but also keeping in mind the long-term goals and vision of Vikasit Bharat @2047. The capacity-building ecosystem should ensure that civil servants are prepared to partner with and add to this growth trajectory."

He stressed that every aspect and component of capacity building must align with the long-term goals and vision of Vikasit Bharat @2047.

Mishra acknowledged the evolving role of the government, stating that while it previously focused on fulfilling basic needs due to a large section of the population living below the poverty line, the expectation has shifted towards a facilitative role.

"For today's aspirational India, the Government has to be a facilitator. From regulator, we have to become supporters. And for this, the deep-rooted beliefs and attitudes have to be changed. As custodian of a vast human resource, for the government of India, this is the biggest challenge", he further said, underlining the need for a change in deep-rooted beliefs and attitudes to meet the aspirations of modern India.

Addressing the role of training institutes, Mishra emphasized the need for a harmonious capacity-building ecosystem and announced the development of the "Karmayogi Competency Model" by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC).

"Each of them brings strengths and expertise which can be valuable for the entire bureaucracy. Hence, there remains scope to create a more harmonious capacity-building ecosystem. This capacity-building ecosystem needs system-level strengthening. Many of our civil servants perform exceptionally well today, but an institutional and well-considered approach to capacity-building can enable every civil servant to shine and perform optimally", he stated.

Mishra urged CTIs to become problem solvers for their respective departments, developing an ecosystem around their expertise and becoming knowledge hubs.

Furthermore, Mishra encouraged collaboration between training academies, universities, and research institutions to transform CTIs into knowledge hubs contributing to the capacity-building ecosystem.

He emphasized identifying areas of expertise for CTIs to become centers of excellence that benefit civil servants from all services.

Regarding the structure of training, Mishra stressed the need to go beyond traditional methods to meet the challenges of changing times.

"The transformation of governance will happen only when, right attitude and skills reach to every employee. The digital revolution presents unprecedented opportunities to enhance efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness of government services. From e-learning platforms and virtual classrooms to data analytics and artificial intelligence, we must leverage cutting-edge technologies to empower our civil servants and optimize decision-making processes", he said.

He highlighted the importance of leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance government efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness.

Mishra underlined the necessity for civil servants to be familiar with emerging technologies from an early stage, stating that decision-making at every level must be based on robust data.

He expressed hope that the workshop would generate concrete action points to address these crucial aspects of capacity building.

Mishra said, "The digital revolution presents unprecedented opportunities to enhance efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness of government services. There is a need to move from e-learning platforms and virtual classrooms to data analytics and artificial intelligence and we must leverage cutting-edge technologies to empower our civil servants and optimize decision-making processes."

