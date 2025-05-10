India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 10: The Board of Directors of India Shelter Finance Corporation at its meeting held today, approved the audited financial results for quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025.

Commenting on the performance, Rupinder Singh, Managing Director and CEO of India Shelter Finance Corporation said: We are pleased to report yet another quarter and year of consistent performance. We remain committed to resilience and disciplined execution, ensuring strong financial and operational performance.

Demand for affordable housing finance continues to accelerate across Tier II, Tier III, and fast-growing micro-markets. Building on this momentum, with deep market penetration, a sturdy branch-led distribution model, and a digital-first engagement approach, we are closing credit gaps and enabling families to realise their homeownership dreams.

During FY25, we continued to scale our operations and increase our distribution reach by adding 43 new branches across the nation totaling our branch presence to 266 as of FY25. We delivered an AUM growth of 35% YoY to Rs. 8,189 Crs supported by a disbursement growth of 25% YoY to Rs. 933 Crs. We continue to maintain strong on profitability, with PAT reaching Rs. 108 Crs for the quarter registering a growth of 39% YoY. Our return ratios have been on an improving trend with RoA improving to 5.8% and RoE reaching 16.3% for the first time post the IPO in Dec'23. We have been successful in reducing our Cost of Funds by 10 bps to 8.7% with spreads improving to 6.2%, ensuring sustained profitability.

As we remain committed towards sustainable finance, we have introduced our ESG Policy, through the implementation of this policy, we seek to achieve a sustainable future for our stakeholders and future generations.

Profitability:

* Profit after tax grew by 38% YoY to Rs. 108 Crs in Q4FY25

* RoA improved to 5.8% in Q4FY25

* RoE improved to 16.3% in Q4FY25

Borrowings & Liquidity:

* Networth is at Rs. 2,709 Crs as of March'25. The company continues to carry a liquidity of Rs. 1,480 Crs as of March'25

* In Q4FY25, the cost of funds improved by 10bps to 8.7%

Asset Quality & Provisions:

* Gross Stage 3 and Net Stage 3 were at 1.0% and 0.8% as of March'25

* 30+ DPD stood at 3.1% as of March'25

* Credit Cost for the quarter came in at 0.2%

About India Shelter Finance Corporation:

India Shelter provides affordable home loans and loan against property in Tier 2 and 3 geographies in India. India Shelter provides home loans to customers from low-and middle-income segments who are building or buying their first homes. The company has strong distribution moat with its Pan-India network in 15 states via 266 branches and maintains a granular portfolio. The company is run by an experienced professional management team backed by marquee investors.

