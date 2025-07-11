India Shines at CJ Vietnam Open 2025: Peace Taekwondo Academy Athletes Bring Home 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 11: In a proud moment for Indian Taekwondo, three athletes from Peace Taekwondo Academy in Gurugram clinched medals at the prestigious CJ Vietnam Open 2025, a G1-ranked international Taekwondo tournament held from June 26-29 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Shivansh Tyagi struck Gold in the Men's Under 80kg category, while Kashish Malik (Women's Under 57kg) and Aman Kadyan (Men's Under 58kg) bagged Bronze medals. Their stellar performance helped India secure an overall third place at the tournament, behind host nation Vietnam and powerhouse Korea.

Notably, Shivansh Tyagi's Gold medal led to the Indian flag being hoisted on foreign soil a moment of immense pride for the nation.

All three athletes have trained for over seven years at Peace Taekwondo Academy, which has been instrumental in shaping their journeys. The academy continues to prepare these elite athletes for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, playing a vital role in advancing India's Olympic dream.

Shivansh and Kashish have previously represented India at the Asian Games, while Aman has competed at the Asian Qualifications for the Paris Olympics, showcasing the caliber nurtured at Peace Taekwondo Academy.

"These medals are a proud achievement not only for us but for the entire Indian Taekwondo community," said the academy's Director, Vinay Kumar Singh. "We are committed to building champions who will bring more international laurels to the country."

G1-ranked events like the CJ Vietnam Open hold high importance in global rankings and Olympic qualifications, making these wins even more significant. The victories have sparked celebrations back home, with family, friends, and fans pouring in heartfelt congratulations across social media platforms.

Peace Taekwondo Academy, based in Sector 70, Gurugram, continues to emerge as a powerhouse of Taekwondo talent, committed to nurturing India's next generation of Olympic hopefuls.

