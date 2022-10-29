India to become global economic power with collective efforts: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Inustry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India will become a global economic power with collective efforts.

The minister who was the chief guest during the inaugural of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Kakinada campus, in Andhra Pradesh said expert management of human resources is necessary for Indian commerce to gain more international recognition in the future.

"These human resources will be made available through IIFTs. The establishment of this new campus marks the beginning of a new chapter," he said.

"With political stability, high competitiveness, collective efforts and developing economic system, India will become an economic force in the world to reckon with," he added.

He said at present the Indian economy is worth of $3.5 trillion. "A developing country can be taken to the level of a developed country with integrated economic growth and collective efforts. With continuous efforts, Indian economy will reach tenfold in the next 25 years, by 2047, when we mark the 100th year of Independence. The development can be achieved by making available expert human resources to the maximum extent," he said.

He mentioned that the actions and special allocation of budgets by the central government under the Atmanirbhar Bharat make the country's economic system stronger and enriched. He also said that Andhra Pradesh was growing a lot in the fields such as agriculture and fisheries and the state of Andhra Pradesh also has various special economic zones.

( With inputs from ANI )

