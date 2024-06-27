India to see over 6 pc employment growth across key industries in April-Sep

New Delhi, June 27 India is set to see significant employment growth in the first half of the current fiscal year (FY25) across key industries, led by healthcare, pharma, automotive, manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure sectors, a report showed on Thursday.

The country's employment market is likely to see an expansion of more than six per cent in the first six months of the current fiscal for 23 industries, according to the report by TeamLease Services, a leading staffing company.

In terms of workforce size growth, the leading industries are construction and real estate, travel and hospitality, electric vehicles (EV) and EV infrastructure.

"With India forecasted to be the fastest-growing G20 economy in 2024, coupled with strong investment demand and easing inflation, the job market remains resilient in the face of global headwinds," said Kartik Narayan, CEO of TeamLease Staffing.

Nearly two out of five organisations are prioritising skills development, equipping their workforce for the technological advancements that lie ahead, he added.

Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are the top cities where employment opportunities are thriving.

Generative AI is projected to significantly impact 35 per cent of talent acquisition strategies, reflecting shifts in hiring practices due to technological advancements, according to the report.

The findings indicated a positive hiring sentiment in the Indian employment market, with 56 per cent of surveyed employers stating that their workforce will likely grow in the coming months.

Around 23 per cent anticipate maintaining their current workforce levels.

In terms of in-demand skills, employers are actively seeking candidates with strong communication skills, attention to detail, technical proficiency, and organisational abilities.

