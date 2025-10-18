India-UK trade deal to increase seafood exports: MPEDA

Kochi, Oct 18 ( IANS) The India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is poised to create significant opportunities for India's seafood export sector, according to the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).

During a two-day interaction with exporters, MPEDA chairman D.V. Swamy urged them to adopt strategies focused on value addition and workforce upskilling to fully leverage the agreement.

The CETA pact, inked in July this year, grants zero-duty access to 99 per cent of tariff lines, enhancing the competitiveness of Indian seafood in the UK market.

Key categories such as Vannamei shrimp, frozen squid, lobsters, frozen pomfret, and black tiger shrimp are expected to benefit directly from the duty-free access.

The meetings provided a platform for industry stakeholders to explore the implications of the agreement.

Presentations by Anil Kumar P., Joint Director, MPEDA, outlined the salient features of CETA, while Alex Paul Menon, Development Commissioner of the MPEZ-SEZ, highlighted the potential for Marine Aquapark SEZ development in Tamil Nadu.

Stakeholders, including officials from the Department of Commerce, Export Inspection Agency (EIA), and the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI), alongside over 90 exporters from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, shared insights on market opportunities and operational strategies.

India exported marine products worth $7.45 billion in 2024–25, with shrimp, fish, and cuttlefish forming the bulk of shipments.

Exports to the UK reached 16,082 MT valued at $104.43 million, driven largely by demand for frozen shrimp, which accounted for 77 per cent of the total UK shipments, followed by frozen fish at eight per cent.

Industry experts anticipate that the India-UK CETA could double Indian seafood exports to the UK in the near term.

The agreement is expected to catalyse economic growth, employment generation, and innovation while promoting sustainable practices in the sector.

Swamy emphasised that tapping into this opportunity will require coordinated efforts to enhance product quality, scaling up processing capabilities, and training skilled labour to meet the rising demand in global markets.

The MPEDA chairman further pointed out that with proactive adaptation and strategic investment, Indian seafood exporters can not only increase their market share in the UK but also establish India as a competitive, high-value supplier in international seafood trade.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor