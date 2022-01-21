India Unemployment Rate: India has 5 crore unemployed people as of Dec 2021

Population and Unemployment is a big challenge for developing countries like India. The Corona pandemic has exacerbated the problem of unemployment. According to a recent report, the number of unemployed in the country has crossed 5 crore. It also has a large number of women. According to a report released a day earlier by the Centre for Monitoring India Economy (CMIE), the number of unemployed in India stood at 5.3 crore by December 2021. The number of women is 1.7 crore. There are more people sitting at home, who are constantly trying to find work. According to the CMIE, the number of unemployed people who are constantly looking for work is alarming.

According to the report, out of a total of 5.3 crore unemployed people, 3.5 crore are constantly looking for work. About 80 lakh women are involved in this. The remaining 1.7 crore unemployed want to work, but they are not actively looking for work. Such unemployed include 53 per cent or 90 lakh women. According to CMIE, the employment rate in India is very low and this is a big problem. According to the World Bank, the global employment rate was 58 percent before the Corona pandemic, and 55 percent of the world's population was employed in 2020 after the Corona crisis. On the other hand, only 43 per cent of the people in India were able to find employment. According to the CMIE report, the employment rate in India is even lower. According to CMIE, only 38 per cent of India's population is employed.