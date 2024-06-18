Indian Achievers’ Forum Recognizes Achievements at Asian Business Leadership Excellence Summit and Awards 2024, Bangkok

Bangkok (Thailand) [India], June 18: The 38th Asian Business Leadership Excellence Summit and Awards 2024, hosted by the Indian Achievers’ Forum, was successfully held at the Holiday Inn, Bangkok, on June 12, 2024. The summit marked a significant gathering of leaders and organizations from across the globe, aiming to recognize and celebrate exceptional achievements in business leadership.

Over 150 delegates attended the Summit from various countries such as India, Thailand, USA, UK, Australia, China, and UAE. The occasion reinforced the importance of leadership, innovation, and excellence in the business community. The awardees, in particular, felt honored and motivated by the recognition they received in the presence of prominent dignitaries, including the former Prime Minister of Thailand.

The summit commenced with a dignified inauguration ceremony, marked by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by distinguished Chief Guest H.E. Korn Dabbaransi, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, and esteemed Guests of Honour including Mr. Umesh Pandey, Vice Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister, Government of Thailand, Ms. Thanyaporn Krichtitayawuth, Executive Director, United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), and Mr. Pawan Mishra, Director, India Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC), Thailand.

In his welcome address, Harish Chandra, President of IAF, extended a warm welcome to all attendees, emphasizing the significance of fostering collaboration and recognizing excellence in business leadership across Asia.

Chief Guest, H.E. Korn Dabbaransi, underscored the importance of Indo-Thai relations, stating, “Our partnership is pivotal in driving economic growth and fostering mutual prosperity.”

Umesh Pandey, in his speech, highlighted Thailand’s progress and extended congratulations to the award winners for their remarkable achievements. He remarked, “Thailand’s economic development is a testament to the dedication and innovation of our business leaders. Congratulations to all the deserving award winners.” Mr. Pandey was also conferred with the Asian Business Leadership Excellence Award 2024 for his noteworthy contributions in his field.

Thanyaporn Krichtitayawuth spoke passionately about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and commended the award winners for their commitment to advancing these global objectives. She stated, “The SDGs provide a framework for sustainable and inclusive growth. I applaud the award winners for their efforts in contributing to these goals and making a positive impact on society.”

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to deserving winners, acknowledging their exemplary leadership and contributions to the business landscape. From innovative startups to established corporations, the award recipients represented a diverse array of industries and demonstrated excellence in leadership, innovation, and corporate social responsibility. The award winners recognized for their exceptional representation of Indians and making a lasting impact of excellence on the global economy included:

Sanjay Thakur, Architect, San Studio, Dubai

Anilkumar.M, Founder & CEO, Savensa Business Solutions Private Limited, Karnataka

Dhruvkumar Satishkumar Mehta, CEO, Ddhruv.S.Mehta Consulting OPC Private Limited, Bengaluru

Nitin Gursahani, Director, Kiren Australia Pty Ltd., Australia

Shishir Sarkar Enterprise, Architect, Spiceworks Ziff Davis, Uttarakhand

Lalit Verma, Founder & Chairman, Magnum Automotive Group, USA

Susheel Kumar Saraff, Founder & Chairman Saraff, Global Group of Companies, Thailand

Sanjeev Sood, Group Country Head Thailand & Chief Expansion Projects Asia, Aditya Birla Group

Dr Jyoti Prakash Dash , Chief General Manager, National Academy of Defence Production (NADP)

Arun Raj Metta, Co-Founder, Mindquest ,Technology Solutions LLC, USA

Himanshu Jain ,Software Engineer, Meta Inc., USA

Ashokkumar Gurusamy, USA

Prasanna Kumar Reddy Gurijala, SAP Solution Architect, USA

Sohit Reddy Kalluru, SAP Solution Architect, USA

Madhavi Najana, Software Engineering Manager, Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, USA

Venu Madhav Reddy Mada, DevOps Engineer, Bynder LLC, USA

Vimal Sharma, Head of Business Development, Customer Support & Aftersales, BMW Group India, Haryana

Arnab Bhattacharya, Senior Regional Director, South APAC Region Marken (A UPS Company), Maharashtra

Sri Bhargav Krishna Adusumilli, Co-Founder, MindQuest software Solutions Private Limited, USA

Friban Almeida, Software Engineering Manager, USA

V. J. V. Subramanyeswari, Sr. Director Engineering, CloudWerx, Telangana

Pradeep Kumar Saraswathi, Software Engineering PMTS, USA

Sivachandran Selvaraj, Application Architect, USA

Yogesh Kumar Das, Management Consulting Analyst, Accenture Strategy & Consulting, West Bengal

Mr. Shravan Gupta, Managing Director, Cosmic PV Power Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat

Mr. Srinivas Savitala, Technology Executive ,USA

Following the awards ceremony, recipients delivered insightful speeches and presentations, sharing their experiences and best practices in leadership. From overcoming challenges to embracing change, each speaker provided valuable insights and inspiration for aspiring leaders.

Prashant Das, Advisor at IAF and Consulting Editor at CSR Times, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and announcing the upcoming CSR Times Summit and Awards 2024 in Goa, in collaboration with the Goa CSR Authority. He emphasized, “Events like these play a crucial role in recognizing and celebrating excellence in business leadership. We look forward to continuing our efforts to promote corporate social responsibility and sustainable business practices.”

The Asian Business Leadership Excellence Summit and Awards 2024 concluded on a positive note, encapsulating the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and excellence in business leadership. As leaders and organizations continue to navigate an evolving business landscape, events like these serve as catalysts for driving positive change and fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor