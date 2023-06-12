Indian Army Ultra Marathon runners dominate Sethan-Hampta Summit Run at 15,000 Ft

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 12: Indian Army Team showcased extreme endurance as they achieved four out of the top five positions at Summit Sethan-Hampta Run in the ULTRA Level 3, 50+ km category. Displaying unmatched professionalism and extraordinary physical fitness the team emerged victorious in the tough Summit Run at Sethan, Hempata, Manali, Himachal Pradesh on 03 June 2023. Led by Major Sachin Singh Kuntal, Indian Army Team Ultra & Extreme Running under Army Adventure Wing proved their mettle in the grueling high-altitude ultramarathon.

With the idea to recuperate the Ultramarathon running in Indian Army and with its vision towards international podium finish by establishing global domination in times to come, Army Adventure Wing took the initiative to create a team of five athletes and sent them to the recently concluded Sethan Summit Run. "It was an honor to participate and lead a highly motivated team in the prestigious Sethan summit run. We have trained hard for the event. Our team secured four out of the top five positions in this highly challenging competition. We aim to train harder and win all the top five positions during the next edition of the competition," said Major Sachin Kuntal who trained as a para commando. The team leader Maj Sachin who hails from Mathura district secured the third position. The first two positions were secured by Sepoy Sourav Kumar Choudhary and Manish Kumar. Sepoy Silaparasetti Yeshwanth secured the fifth position. 72 athletes from across the country participated in the summit.

Affiliated by the International Trail Runners Association (ITRA), the Sethan summit run comes under the sky-running category. Athletes run over 50 kilometers in high altitude areas (9000 ft and above). This is a one of its kind running. event in India that brings together the sport of trail running and speed ascending a semi-technical peak. It comes under the Sky Running category in which the athletes run in high altitude areas i.e. 9000 ft and above. The dual summit run passes across the treacherous path to the Sethan Dome (4200m) and then to Hampta Pass (4270m). The Hampa Pass connects the lush green Kullu Valley and the barren Lahaul Valley. The steep ascent at 4190m and descent at 3280m is slushy and muddy with slippery trails, rocky terrain, continuous rain, snow-clad surfaces, and extreme weather conditions which add to the difficulties of the summit run.

The basic training of the athletes was carried out at their respective locations. Later for altitude acclimatisation and hill training the team reported to Palchan, Manali on 23rd May 2023. The team was trained and led by Maj Sachin Sing Kuntal who himself is an accomplished ultramarathon runner and cyclist of the Indian Army and has won many prestigious championships at the National level in ultramarathon running and cycling who sculpted the way of the phenomenal victory of the team in Sethan Summit Run 2023.

All the hardships and tough training brought the team an incredible achievement. Sepoy Sourav Kumar Choudhary and Sepoy Manish Kumar secured first and second positions while Maj Sachin Singh Kuntal secured the third position. Sepoy Silaparasetti Yeshwant secured the fifth position. The team was adjudged as the best team in hill running in the 10-day Army Adventure Event.

