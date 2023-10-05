Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023 by The Brand Story Concludes Successfully

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 5: Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave hosted by The Brand Story on September 30, 2023, at the ITC Sheraton in Saket, New Delhi marked a significant gathering of industry leaders and experts. The esteemed event was graced by Shir. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Former Union Cabinet Minister, and Senior BJP Leader as the Chief Guest, and Aditi Rao Hydari, Sameep Shastri, Vinit Goenka, Shibani Kashyap as Guest of Honours.

The Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023 by The Brand Story was a dynamic gathering filled with enlightening keynote speeches, stimulating panel discussions, and interactive sessions that provided attendees with invaluable insights and practical knowledge from esteemed industry professionals. The conclave was supported by partners Annapurna Finance Private Limited, CanSupport, and BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Covering an array of topics, including the latest trends and innovations, harnessing India's growth potential, and the future of work encompassing skills, inclusivity, diversity, and automation, the event illuminated essential qualities for effective leadership.

The grandeur of the event reached its peak during an award ceremony dedicated to recognizing the outstanding achievements of prominent brands and leaders in the nation. At The Brand Story - Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave, accolades were bestowed upon these brands.

Brands that were awarded India's Iconic Brand Award are:

-Shahnaz Husain Group, pioneer of Ayurvedic beauty care brand in India

-Indian Oil, a diversified, integrated energy major with a presence in all streams of oil, gas, petrochemicals, and alternative energy sources.

-The Bhawanipur Education Society College, India's leading private, co-educational institution striving to offer "Education for Excellence" since 1966.

-Tata Kosh, a brand of galvanized plain steel from Tata Steel offering premium GP sheets catering to consumer household requirements.

-Bajaj Allianz, top general insurance brand in India offering the best general insurance and life insurance plans to customers.

-Oaken Glow, a leading alcoholic beverage company known for its fine Indian grain spirits.

-Haier Appliances, the world's no. 1 consumer durables company in refrigeration appliances, home laundry appliances, freezers, and wine chillers. Haier Appliances was also awarded with India's Greatest Workplace.

-Red FM, India's largest radio channel and entertainment network broadcasting content in various languages for listeners.

Brands that were awarded India's Most Admirable Brand award are:

-EVA By GeeKen Design Concept, high-quality furniture brand offering unique designs, and expert craftsmanship.

-Nippon Paint, the number one paint manufacturer in Asia and among the leading paint manufacturers in the world.

-Leminex laminates, pioneer of luxury laminates in the world offering finest high pressure and compact laminates since 1978.

-WinPe, a not-for-profit organisation for enhancing gender diversity in the investing ecosystem.

Brands that were awarded India's Leading Brand award are:

-NewsX, a leading English news channel renowned for cutting-edge broadcasting.

-India News, one of the top news channels offering 24-hour Hindi language news coverage to Indian viewers.

-Neelkanth Polymers, the largest exporter of guar gum products and derivatives in India.

-Reliance MET City, a fully integrated industrial township comprising industrial and Residential Plots.

Brands that were awarded India's Leading Brand - Rising Star award are:

-MISSION Elixir, an organization providing personal development coaching promoting mental health well-being.

-Echor Stays, a boutique hotel chain nestled in breathtaking mountains offering homely and pleasant stay-ins to customers.

-Ruhe Stay Villas, a luxury resort in Goa offering comfortable stay-in journeys.

-Podar International School, a leading group of schools in India offering premier education to students since 1972.

-Ama Stays and Trails, a chain offering experiential escapes ranging from charming villas and bungalows to mesmerizing trails in unique locations.

Brands that were awarded the Most Trusted Brand of the Nation award are:

-Switch Mobility, an electric vehicle manufacturer providing intelligent, affordable, zero-emission mobility.

-Tata Structura, a leader in superior quality structural steel pipes and tubes in India.

-Sky Luxe Aviation, a premium private jet travel solutions company offering exceptional services to customers.

-Fenesta Building Systems, a unit of DCM Shriram Limited and India's largest windows and doors brand.

Other than the brands, Nidhi Kalra (Senior Information Scientist - RAND Corporation), Nupur Garg (Founder - WinPE), Nisha Narayanan (COO - Red FM & Magic FM), Pooja Gupta (Vice President - Brand and Content Marketing ITV Network) were awarded the HerPower award at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023.

Shahnaz Husain founder, Chairperson and MD The Shahnaz Husain Group, Wilson Purty (Chief - Marketing Branded Products - Tata Steel) and Dr. Aishwarya Pandit Sharma (Chairperson iTV Foundation) received India's Most Inspirational Leader award.

Devansh Sood (Founder - SILVERSEVEN, MISSION ELIXIR, and elgnt) and Nivriti Namya Sood (Co-founder - SILVERSEVEN) received the Young Leaders 2023 award.

Vivek Raj Anand (CEO and Board Member The Humsafar Trust) received the Leader of Hope award while Rana Yashwant (Managing Editor - India News), Rishabh Gulati (Managing Editor - NewsX), Zainab Patel (Lead Inclusion and Diversity - Pernod Ricard India), Ankit Jhamb (Chief Learning Officer - Grand Thornton Bhara LLP), Nivedita Shreyans (Director - Public Relations and Corp Comm, Pillai Group of Institutions), Sanchit Chopra (Senior Vice President - EaseMyTrip), and Harmala Gupta (Founder - CanSupport) received Change Maker of the Year award.

The Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023 was a resounding success providing attendees with valuable insights and practical strategies for succeeding in today's market. The event was a testament to the power of collaboration and knowledge sharing in driving innovation and success as India reaches new heights.

Dr Abhay Kaushik, Founder and Editor in Chief, and Dhurv Pachnanda, Co-Founder & COO - The Brand Story said, "We are thrilled to have organized the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023. The event brought together some of the brightest minds in the industry and provided a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration. We are confident that the insights and strategies shared at the event will empower attendees to take their brands and leadership to new heights."

For details please visit: www.thebrandstory.co.in

