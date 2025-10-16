Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025 by Corporate Connect Magazine

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 16: The Business Excellence Awards by Corporate Connect Magazine in collaboration with Business Connect Magazine and Business Outline Magazine, is a special honour to explore and award the distinctive brands and entrepreneurs who have achieved exceptional success and made a positive impact in their industries and communities.

Success is never achieved by chance. It is the outcome of continuous effort, dedication and intelligent execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives these businesses and the leaders make. They come from a wide spectrum of dynamic industries, highlighting just how much the business landscape in India is thriving - despite the rhetoric of a nation on its knees.

These innovators work as the backbone of our country, and Corporate Connect aims to empower these ventures and their key executives to showcase and celebrate their contribution to the company's growth.

Neon Mantra

Sandeep Kumar and Sourav Kumar, CEO

Top Neon Lights Manufacturing in India 2025

Neon Mantra is a leading name for top-quality neon light manufacturing in India. Led by the visionaries Sandeep Kumar and Sourav Kumar, the company customised lighting solutions for homes, offices, weddings, and events. Neon Mantra always focuses on adding elegance to spaces with a focus on energy efficiency and durability. Through innovative technologies and a user-friendly design tool, customers can easily create their distinctive neon signs.

FUELBUDDY

Sunil Maddala - CEO

Most Trusted Energy Delivery Brand of India 2025

FUELBUDDY is revolutionising the energy sector with its customer-centric and innovative approach. Its vision is to be the go-to energy partner for businesses, empowering growth nationwide. With a strong presence across 180+ locations in India and expanding internationally, FUELBUDDY is driving reliability, efficiency, and trust through its seamless energy solutions. By delivering fuel directly to businesses, ensuring real-time tracking, and providing transparent billing, FUELBUDDY helps clients reduce downtime, control costs, and streamline operations.

Datum Decipher Analytics Pvt Ltd

Roshan Vyas (Co-Founder & CEO) Priya Sharma (Co-Founder & Managing Director),

Top Integrated Tech & BPO Solutions Innovator Of The Year 2025

A global leader in technology solutions, Datum Decipher Analytics is a trusted partner for companies looking to improve their operations, customer engagement and market competitiveness. It excels in delivering top-notch web and mobile solutions with a tailored approach to meet the client's unique needs.

Expressfly Logistics

Paras Mehta, CEO

Emerging Logistics Tech Startup of the Year - 2025

An emerging logistics tech startup, Expressfly Logistics, is the brainchild of the CEO, Paras Mehta. The company specialises in offering efficient and personalised logistics solutions. The dedicated team at the company leverages the latest technologies to streamline operations and enhance customer satisfaction.

Currie & Brown (India) Private Limited

Satyakumar Shetty - COO

Best Project & Cost Management Firm - 2025

A leading name for cost management, project management and advisory services, Currie & Brown (India) Private Limited is known for offering a complete range of services to the public and private sectors. Led by the industry leader, Satyakumar Shetty, the company strives to serve clients with the best solutions while delivering projects efficiently, effectively and with certainty.

IRA Coaching

Radhika Srinath - CEO & Director

Next-Gen Leader in AI-Enabled Insurance Education - 2025

IRA Coaching is a reputed name for insurance education led by the CEO & Director, Radhika Srinath. The company is well known for offering innovative education solutions, harnessing the AI-enabled tech solutions to offer tailored learning experiences and ensure learners stay ahead of the industry trends.

Ved Sanjeevani Private Limited

Chirag Doshi - Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer

Herbal Heritage Champion Award 2025

Ved Sanjeevani Private Limited is a distinctive healthcare and wellness solution company led by Chirag Doshi. The company is known for bringing four generations of Ayurvedic secrets and knowledge, aligned with today's lifestyle. Its core mission is to get the wisdom of Ayurveda to modern households, offering natural, effective, and accessible wellness solutions, enhancing everyday living while preserving the planet.

Emballiso India Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Rajnish Agrawal - Managing Director

Most Sustainable Temperature-Controlled Packaging Manufacturer in India - 2025

Emballiso India Packaging Pvt. Ltd. is a leading name in designing and manufacturing top-notch temperature-controlled packaging systems for pharmaceutical transport. The company is also an expert in Preconditioning, Rental, and Reverse Logistics services for a Sustainable Cold Chain. Since its inception in 1990, Emballiso has been saving time and money for its clients while ensuring compliance with their environmental sustainability goals.

Sharma & Sharma Advocates & Legal Consultants LLP

Mr. Arjun Asthana, Partner

Excellence in Legal Advisory & Consulting

Sharma & Sharma Advocates & Legal Consultants LLP provides a comprehensive range of legal solutions, offering clear, practical, and strategic advice. With Mr. Arjun Asthana at the helm, the firm guides clients through complex legal challenges while helping them achieve their business objectives.

The firm is widely recognized for its expertise in Insolvency, Regulatory and Compliance, Commercial Dispute Resolution & Alternate Dispute Resolution, Direct and Indirect Taxation, Corporate and Commercial Advisory, Due Diligence, Banking & Finance, Insurance, Conveyancing, Data Protection, Constitutional Law, White Collar Offences, Labour and Employment, Intellectual Property Laws, and continues to uphold its commitment to excellence, innovation, and integrity in every matter it handles.

IndiThinkk Tech Private Limited

Aasheesh Kumar

Founder & CEO

IndiThinkk Tech Private Limited is a leading compliance HR Services provider, led by the visionary CEO, Aasheesh Kumar. Its core mission is to make India 100% compliant and empower entrepreneurs to focus on their core business activity by outsourcing their monotonous operations to IndiThinkk. There is a dedicated team of 150+ professionals working across India.

Myra Gems

Narendra Jain, Founder

India's Leading Gemstone Specialist Brand

A leading Indian gemstone specialist brand, Myra Gems, is well-known for offering authentic, untreated gemstones. The brand has served over 30,000 customers so far and provides guaranteed authentic gemstones with a 30-day replacement policy. Founded by the visionary Narendra Jain, Myra has established a solid presence with customer satisfaction, optimum quality and authenticity.

SUPERGAS

Energy Industry Leader Of The Year 2025

SUPERGAS

India's leading MNC LPG distribution company, SUPERGAS, is a subsidiary of SHV Energy. It offers SR-grade LPG solutions to diverse customers, including industries, households, and automotive sectors. Driven by the commitment to quality, customer centricity, safety, and sustainability, the company strives to drive positive change and empower growth in India's LPG industry while reducing its carbon footprint. Established in the year 1996, SUPERGAS is presently a team of 500 dedicated professionals with extensive presence and market reputation. Looking ahead, the company plans for continuous growth, exploring new technologies, transforming digitally, and providing more efficient and cost-beneficial solutions to customers.

