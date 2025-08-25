‘Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025’ & ‘Global Titan – Company of the Year 2025’: Celebrating Exceptional Business Leaders and Innovators

New Delhi [India], August 25: Corporate Connect Magazine is excited to announce the “Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025” & “Global Titan – Company of the Year 2025” to recognise and celebrate the business leaders and entrepreneurs who have made a significant contribution to the Indian economy. The esteemed honour is a testament to the dedication, innovation and remarkable impact created by the visionary leaders from diverse industries, including technology, healthcare, finance and more.

The Indian Business Excellence recognition and Global Titan aims to reward excellence and present inspirations for the aspiring leaders to follow. Let's celebrate together the best of India's business and recognise the accomplishments of our award winners.

BENZ Packaging

Chaitanya Chopra, Director,

Global Packaging Partner of the Year 2025

BENZ Packaging is a global packaging company, offering a variety of packaging products and services tailored to meet the diverse needs of industries. Since its inception, the company has been growing and has become a trusted partner for industries including Tooling, Manufacturing, Automotive, Renewable Energy, Power Transmission & Distribution, Telecommunication, and Engineering.

Syncora.AI

Vaibhav Mate – Co-founder & CEO

Most Emerging AI Startup to watch in 2025

Syncora.ai is an emerging AI solutions company that enables secure synthetic data generation, data sharing, and monetisation powered by agentic AI & blockchain. It is an enterprise-grade synthetic data generation platform that lets companies harness the potential of data in AI. Syncora.ai aims to build a world where breakthroughs in AI aren't held hostage by geography, red tape, or corporate paranoia.

GridM Cloud Pvt Ltd

Nitin Lohchab, Founder & CEO

Outstanding Innovation in Custom Software Solutions – 2025

Founded in 2021 by Nitin Lohchab, GridM Cloud Pvt Ltd empowers businesses to achieve digital transformation with their innovative software development. The company offers a wide range of services to enable businesses to streamline their processes, enhance efficiency and boost growth. There is an incredible team of engineers, programmers, designers and marketing experts who work tirelessly to establish GridM as a leader in the industry.

Growth Magnet Advisory LLP

Dr. Shailendra Tripathi – Founder and Managing Partner

Smital Shinde – Director Operations and Project Delivery

Impact Recognition: India's Most Promising Business Consulting Firm – 2025

A well-known business consulting firm, Growth Magnet Advisory LLP, helps businesses achieve growth, profitability, and sustainability. Founded by Shailendra Tripathi, the company strives to create an ecosystem where emerging pharmaceutical businesses evolve into industry leaders, contributing to healthcare advancements in India. With its expertise in business consulting, the company constantly supports growth and success.

Innovatiview India Ltd.

Ashish Mittal (Promoter and Whole-Time Director)

Innovative Company in Integrated Security & Surveillance Solutions – 2025

Innovatiview India Ltd. is a name that stands tall at the intersection of governance, innovation, and integrity. We are a purpose-driven technology leader delivering transformative, tech-enabled solutions securing examinations, elections and events. Founded in 2010, Innovatiview has grown into a fast-expanding conglomerate with ₹8.6 billion in revenue (FY 2024-25) and 800+ employees. Our impact spans across 6600+ exams secured and 190 million+ candidates verified since inception.

Shipclues Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Kaushal Kumar (Founder & CEO)

Impact Recognition: India's Most Performing E-commerce Logistics Solutions 2025

One of the top e-commerce logistics solutions providers in India, Shipclues Technologies supports businesses in streamlining their logistics operations. Founded by Kaushal Kumar, the company delivers high-quality services, ensuring timely product delivery. As a tech-enabled company, Shipclues provides innovative solutions to boost sellers' business volume through value-added services. With expertise in logistics, the company empowers businesses to optimise operations and enhance efficiency.

Boxedge Solutions LLP

Sumant Mishra, Ankit Rakwal, & Vijay Singh Miral (Co-Founders)

Impact Recognition: India's Most Acclaimed Performance Marketing & Ad Film Agency To Follow 2025

Boxedge Solutions is a team of passionate innovators, working with dedication to bring brands to life with a fresh and unique approach. With the mission to turn brand goals into reality, the company focuses on creating buzz and making the brands shine. Boxedge Solutions has created numerous impactful ad films for driving brand growth and engagement in a competitive market.

Distil Education & Technology Private Limited

Arjun Mishra-CEO & Founder

Most Trusted Partner in Skill-Based Higher Education 2025

Distil Education & Technology Pvt. Ltd. is building India's largest livelihood-based skilling and education platform, transforming the way youth connect with employment opportunities. For over 8 years, we have empowered communities through innovative, industry-aligned programs that bridge the gap between education and employability.

With 26+ branches, 400+ training sites, and partnerships with 700+ corporates, Distil delivers WIVE (Work Integrated Vocational Education), Apprenticeship Program, Industry-led Skilling, and Staffing Solutions — creating direct pathways from learning to livelihoods. Guided by our mission of Last Mile Education and ethos “Shaping Lives by Empowering Communities”, we work with industries, institutions, and governments to equip India's youth with practical, future-ready skills, making them employable and self-reliant.

TrustSignal Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Mohammad Imran Shaikh – CEO & Founder

Trusted Brand in Business Communication Excellence 2025

TrustSignal is a prominent player among start-ups and global enterprises, enhancing the path of better business communication for them. It provides businesses with smooth communication across channels like SMS, WhatsApp, RCS, Email, and Voice to help them interact better with customers. The industries it serves are E-Commerce, Retail, Travel, D2C, Fintech, BFSI, Gaming, Healthcare, and many more. With its close partnership with Meta, Google, and Vi, TrustSignal has developed smarter messaging campaigns that simplify customer interaction and empower customer support from a single platform.

Its services provide timely notifications, personalised offers, and easier customer support journeys that make customer communication more effective. Be it interactive two-way conversations on WhatsApp or sending OTPs through SMS, TrustSignal does it with simplicity, reliability, and speed at every point. It stands strong by its motto of shaping the communication space into one that improves conversions and sets a foundation for a stronger customer relationship.

