Indian Colleges Brace Themselves For Red FM's 'College Ke Tashanbaaz'

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 26: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, was thrilled to announce the grand return of one of India's most anticipated intercollege talent hunt, College Ke Tashanbaaz, just as freshers began their exciting college journey. The event is currently taking place in 33 cities, reaching more than 300 colleges across the nation from 22nd August to 21st September 2024.

College Ke Tashanbaaz is a platform that celebrates the spirit of college students, offering them a unique opportunity to showcase their hidden talent and compete for national recognition. It encompasses a wide array of categories, including singing, dancing, stand-up comedy, spoken word, and more. From social media challenges to on-ground activities and quirky contests, students are getting an opportunity to showcase their talent, connect with their peers, and experience the camaraderie that college life is all about. This initiative is an outlet for the youth to express themselves and get recognized for their talent.

The event kicked off with a registration phase where colleges signed up through Red FM's city WhatsApp numbers. Following this, the auditions are taking place, in over 10 colleges participating in each city. The best acts performed in each college will be selected for the grand finale, which was hosted by Red FM's dynamic RJs. The high point of the campaign is that students across India will be mentored by Indian music director, composer, singer and music producer, Amaal Mallik throughout the event.

The grand finale will be the ultimate showdown. The winner, chosen by an esteemed panel of external judges along with the Red FM team, will not only walk away with a cash prize but also claim the coveted Tashanbaaz trophy. Audience voting added an exciting twist, allowing them to support their favourite acts and colleges.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "After so many successful seasons of College Ke Tashanbaaz, we were thrilled to bring it back, bigger and better. Radio and on-ground is a match made in heaven. Especially for an IP like Tashanbaaz, radio brings its hyper-localness and on-ground elevates connections with the youth. Moreover, in the digital content age, reaching out to upcoming entertainers and catching them young so they could kick start their creative journeys. Our goal was simple: to uncover the hidden gems nestled within India's college campuses and provide them with a well-deserved spotlight."

Red FM stands out as India's largest radio channel and one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations nationwide. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression,' Red FM boasts over 663 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor