INDIAN DJ EXPO 2024 biggest exposition of 250 brands in Pro Audio, Pro Light, Pro AV and Special Effects

New Delhi [India], July 31: Yet another great opportunity for all Industry Professionals from the Music and Events and Entertainment Industry in India, who will be visiting the 2024 edition of the INDIAN DJ Expo to be held in New Delhi at the Pragati Maidan Hall no 8 -11 -14 from 8 - 10 August 2024. With 250 plus brands on display, the Expo this year has indeed grown bigger and offers a wide range of equipment from loudspeakers to speaker components, to amplifiers, to DJ equipment, to lasers and lighting and LED Screens to Special Effects machines, and cables and connectors and speaker cabinets and much more.

The INDIAN DJ Expo platform now with nationwide awareness attracts industry professionals from across India. Business Visitors will get to see existing brands showcasing their product lines as well new brands trying to make a foray in the growing markets of the Events and Entertainment Industry in India.

Says Manuel Dias, Convenor of the INDIAN DJ Expo, "The support and love that the INDIAN DJ Expo platform has garnered over the years, since its inception in 2014, is indeed remarkable. Three unique reasons that have helped the exhibition achieve this goal. One, the majority of the Manufacturers and Distributors of the Pro brands are based in Delhi. Thus, enabling a purposeful networking between the seller and buyer. Two, the business professionals' visit to Delhi fulfils and meets his requirements for his equipment inventory in every aspect, from various brands. Three, the timing of the exhibition helps the industry professional to plan his purchases well in time for the festive season ahead."

Powering the Investments in the business of Festivals, Events and Entertainment in India, the INDIAN DJ Expo is geared to welcome around 30,000 plus Industry Professionals from every nook and corner of India. So, plan your visit to Delhi and benefit from the multi-fold advantages that the Exhibition offers to all Industry Professionals. Take full advantage of the Value for Money that your visit to Delhi offers. Do not miss this opportunity.

