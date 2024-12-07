Indian Film "Band of Maharajas" featuring Shraddha Pandey

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 7: Indian cinema shines on the global stage with Band of Maharajas, a musical film directed by Girish Malik. The film, featuring Shraddha Pandey, Bickram Ghosh, and Kuwarjeet Singh, has been declared eligible for the prestigious Oscars in two categories.

Its soulful song Ishq Walla Daku and the mesmerising original score, composed by the renowned Bickram Ghosh, have caught the attention of the Academy. These are now contenders for nominations in the categories of Best Original Song and Best Original Score.

This achievement highlights the growing recognition of Indian talent in international cinema. The film's music stands out for its unique blend of emotions and artistry, perfectly complementing its storyline. With this entry, Band of Maharajas not only represents India's creative excellence but also brings hope for more global accolades in the future. It's a moment of pride for the Indian film industry!

