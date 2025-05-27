Indian indices open in red, indicating volatile trading session amid mixed global cues

New Delhi [India] May 27 : Indian stock markets opened in the red on Tuesday, indicating a volatile trading session during the day and a cautious approach of investors amid global uncertainties and mixed domestic cues.

On the opening of the trading session, the BSE Sensex dropped 430 points to 82,038.20. Acting similarly, on the other hand, the Nifty 50 at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) declined about 0.5 per cent to 24,956.

Stocks of Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, and NTPC were the major losers in the NSE's opening hour of trading.

Observing the sentiments of the investors in the Indian stock markets, Ajay Bagga, a Banking and market expert, said, "Indian markets are showing a tepid start, but given the Thursday expiry of the monthly derivative series, expect volatility as we saw on Monday, with both bulls and bears seeking to dominate."

He said the Bank of Japan is hosting an annual meeting of economists and central bankers in Tokyo from today, with economic worries and inflation overhang as this year's key themes.

Bagga said Asian markets are lacklustre at the open, and direction will be sought this evening from the US markets.

Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities, said, "The Nifty managed to close above the psychological 25000 level yesterday, but as long as the previous high of 25116 is holding, there is a small chance of a dip that holds 24462."

On Monday, Nifty opened on a strong note at 24,919, briefly touching an intraday high of 25,079.

However, initial gains were short-lived as the index slipped to the day's low of 24,900. The second half of the session remained largely range-bound, with lacklustre movement keeping the index in check.

On the sectoral front, notable strength was observed in IT, Auto, Metals, Construction, and Consumer Goods, lending some support to the broader market sentiment.

Globally, investors' mood looks mixed due to the geopolitical developments.

The upcoming week from May 28 to 31, 2025, is poised to deliver several significant economic releases across India, the United States, and China, which could shape global market expectations and investor sentiment.

As per the market experts, the investors in the ongoing week will have attention on two key indicators.

"On May 28, the Industrial Production (YoY) data for April will be released, offering insights into the country's manufacturing momentum and economic activity," the Bajaj Broking Research team added in its note.

"Later in the week, on May 30, markets will look to the GDP Quarterly (YoY) figures, a critical barometer of overall economic growth and resilience amid evolving domestic and global conditions," the Bajaj Broking Research team further added in the note.

From the United States, the week kicks off with the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes on May 28, which could provide deeper clarity into the Federal Reserve's policy stance, inflation outlook, and rate trajectory.

On May 29, the market will digest the GDP (QoQ) data for Q1 alongside the latest Initial Jobless Claims, both key indicators of economic health and labour market strength.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor