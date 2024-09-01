Indian markets may see volatility in September, with Fed likely to cut rates: Experts

New Delhi [India], September 1 : As September begins, the Indian stock markets may experience a period of volatility in the coming week, largely driven by global and domestic factors.

According to the experts, the US Fed is expected to start its rate cut cycle in September, and historically, rate cut cycles in the US market have not been favourable for their equity markets.

The expected volatility in stocks is also linked to the release of August payroll data for the US, which will include revised figures for the previous two months. This data, due at the end of the week, is anticipated to be a significant market mover.

The market experts also pointed out that the Indian markets may witness a minor correction this week after 12 consecutive record-breaking days of positive moves.

"September starts with the Fed rate cuts imminent and volatility expected around the event. For Indian markets, we expect a minor correction as 12 record-breaking days of continuous positive moves will see some profit-taking setting in. We expect a flat to slightly lower market this week, mostly due to some reversion to mean after 12 record-breaking continuously positive moves," said Ajay Bagga, Banking and Market Expert.

On the foreign investment front in Indian stocks, the data indicated that the net foreign investment in August in the Indian equity market declined to Rs 7,320 crore, marking the lowest monthly investment in the past three months.

This drop is particularly stark when compared to July, where foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had invested Rs 32,365 crore, according to data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

As per the data by NSDL, throughout August, foreign investors were largely net sellers in the Indian equity market. However, a significant shift occurred on Friday, 30 August, when FPIs made a record net investment of Rs 14,518.14 crore in a single day, turning the overall monthly investment positive.

However, the overall sentiment of the Indian markets remains positive, with potential new investments balanced against profit-taking.

On Friday, both the indices Sensex and Nifty touched fresh record highs and later closed at 0.3 per cent higher each at 82,365.77 points and 25,235.90 points, respectively, marginally below their record highs.

