Indian Railways to resume cooked food service on all trains from today

This is important news for train passengers. If you are traveling by train, there is good news for you. From today, i.e. from 14th February, IRCTC will provide food service to passengers in all trains. This information has been given by Indian Railways. In Indian Railways, food service is provided only through IRCTC. The IRCTC is ready to reach out to customers by cooking food on the train, taking into account the needs of traveling passengers and reducing corona lockdown restrictions across the country.

Meanwhile, the food service was shut down on March 23, 2020, in the wake of the Corona. As per the guidelines received from the Railway Board, the decision to resume cooked food has been taken with utmost caution considering the health of the passengers. So far, food service has been started in 80 per cent of the vehicles. Now it will be started at 100 percent capacity. The IRCTC provides food to millions of people throughout the day. According to the information received from IRCTC, it has been decided to cancel this service as per the guidelines of Railway Board. Earlier, the service was launched in 428 trains. By December 21, 30 per cent of the total service had been launched. The 80 per cent service by January 22 and the remaining 20 per cent will be launched by February 14, 2022. The service has already been launched in premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duranto.

The decision to temporarily close the food service was taken on March 23, 2020 in the wake of the Corona massacre. The service was started in phases after some time due to the decline in corona patients. Corona's protocol had stopped serving cooked food on the train. Therefore, food services were being provided to the passengers by private companies. Not only that, cooking in the pantry car was also banned. This also caused huge losses to the railways. But now with the resumption of service, passengers will be able to enjoy hot and quality meals.