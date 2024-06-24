Indian School of Public Policy Welcomes Former (IAS) Rajeev Kapoor as Associate Dean

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: Indian School of Public Policy has appointed Rajeev Kapoor, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as the Associate Dean & Professor of Practice. This appointment aims to strengthen leadership further, enhance the effectiveness of academic and research programmes, and foster the development of future policy leaders.

With an illustrious career spanning over three decades in the IAS, he brings a wealth of experience and profound insights into the realms of economics, public policy, and governance. His leadership and expertise will be invaluable to ISPP as it continues to advance its mission of cultivating the next generation of policy leaders for a rising India.

In his previous role, Rajeev Kapoor, an IAS officer of the 1983 batch, has served in the Uttar Pradesh cadre and held senior positions in both the Central and State Governments, including Secretarial roles in various ministries, Director of LBSNAA, and Joint Secretary in the Department of Personnel. He also served as a Governance Adviser with the UK's DFID. Rajeev holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur (1979), a Postgraduate Degree in Management from IIM Ahmedabad, and a Master's in Public Policy from Princeton University.

Talking about his appointment, Rajeev Kapoor said, "I am honoured to join the Indian School of Public Policy and look forward to contributing to its mission of transforming public policy education in India. ISPP is led by a governing board comprising some of the finest academicians and practitioners. I am privileged to join this group to contribute to the goal of ISPP, which is to provide a holistic and state-of-the-art education in public policy to policy leaders of tomorrow who are committed to driving innovation and making a meaningful impact in society."

"We are honoured and privileged to welcome Mr. Rajeev Kapoor to the Indian School of Public Policy as our new Associate Dean. With his exemplary career in the Indian Administrative Service and particularly the leadership role at the LBSNAA in curriculum design and delivery, Mr. Kapoor brings a wealth of experience and insight that aligns seamlessly with our vision to build an innovative and effective public policy education system at ISPP. Under his leadership, we are confident in our ability to advance our academic excellence and make significant strides in shaping future policy leaders." added Parth J Shah, Co-Founder & Dean of ISPP.

For more information log in to https://www.ispp.org.in/

