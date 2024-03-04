Indian Stock Market Scales New Heights: Nifty Hits All-Time High, Sensex Gains Over 177 Points

In early trading on Monday, equity benchmark indices surged, with the Nifty reaching a new all-time high level, buoyed by a global market rally.

Investor optimism, fueled by robust GDP data, has fueled the upward momentum in equity markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 177.73 points to reach 73,983.88 during early trading. Concurrently, the Nifty soared to its highest-ever level of 22,440.90.

Leading the gains among Sensex firms were NTPC, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, and Maruti. Conversely, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan, and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the underperformers. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai experienced gains, while Hong Kong saw a decline in trading.

In a special trading session on Saturday, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 60.80 points or 0.08 per cent to reach its all-time closing high of 73,806.15. The Nifty went up by 39.65 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 22,378.40.

The leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a specialized trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to assess their readiness in managing significant disruptions or failures at the primary site. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude saw a slight increase of 0.11 percent, reaching USD 83.64 per barrel. According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) divested equities worth Rs 81.87 crore on Saturday.

