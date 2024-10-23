Indian Travel Expo 2024- Bengaluru Set to Host India's Leading Travel and Tourism Event

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 23: Bengaluru is set to become the epicenter of the travel and tourism industry as it prepares to host the much-anticipated Indian Travel Expo 2024 from 25th to 27th November 2024 at the Manpho Convention Centre. Organized by Way 2 Media Network Private Limited and co-organized by the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC), this event promises to bring together leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across the global travel industry.

After the resounding success of the Asian Travel Expo 2024, held earlier this year, the Indian Travel Expo 2024 is set to raise the bar even higher. Abdul Musaddiq, Managing Director of Way 2 Media Network Private Limited, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are ready for an even larger and more impactful event this time. The Indian Travel Expo 2024 will provide a unique platform for travel professionals, businesses, and enthusiasts to connect and explore emerging opportunities in the industry."

Event Highlights:

The Indian Travel Expo 2024 will feature a packed schedule that includes:

* Panel Discussions led by industry leaders, offering insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the travel sector.

* Networking opportunities with travel agents, tour operators, destination management companies, hotel chains, and aviation professionals.

* A dedicated session on sustainable tourism, reflecting the industry's growing focus on eco-friendly travel practices.

* The Indian Travel Awards 2024, honoring excellence and innovation in the travel and tourism industry.

Event Partnerships:

The event is supported by a host of prestigious associations, including:

- Asian Arab Travel Agents Association (AATAA)

- Travel Agents Association of Karnataka (TAAK)

- Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO)

- Association of Domestic Tour Operators (ADTOI)

- Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI)

- Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC)

- Business Achievers India Foundation (BAIF)

Strategic Partnerships:

In addition to industry associations, the event is bolstered by strategic partnerships, including:

* Official Media Partner: Travel Trade News

* Official Accommodation Partner: OYO

* Registration Partner: Tickets99

* Magazine Partner: The Trade Connect

* PR Partner: PR Snaps

* Hospitality Partner: Holidays Buddy DMC

The Indian Travel Expo 2024 is set to be a landmark event, offering a platform for industry professionals to exchange ideas, collaborate, and explore business opportunities. With its wide range of exhibitors, panel discussions, and awards, it is poised to become the go-to event for everyone involved in the travel and tourism sector.

Registration Information:

Interested participants are encouraged to book their spots early. For registrations, visit the official website www.indiantravelexpo.com and secure your place at India's leading travel expo.

For more information and updates, stay tuned to Travel Trade News https://traveltrade.news/, the official media partner.

