IndianOil finalises India's largest Green Hydrogen project at Panipat

New Delhi [India], May 31 : In a major step towards promoting clean energy in India, IndianOil has finalised the Levelized Cost of Hydrogen (LCOH) for setting up a 10,000 Tonnes Per Annum Green Hydrogen Generation Unit at its Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex.

This project marks IndianOil's entry into the green hydrogen sector and will be the largest green hydrogen initiative in India to date.

The company in a statement on Friday, stated that "Slated for commissioning by December 2027, the Green Hydrogen produced will replace fossil-derived Hydrogen in refinery operations, resulting in substantial reduction in Carbon emissions".

The plant is expected to be commissioned by December 2027. The green hydrogen produced at this facility will replace the fossil-fuel-based hydrogen currently used in the refinery's operations.

This transition is expected to significantly cut down carbon emissions, helping IndianOil move towards a more sustainable and environment-friendly model.

The company also added that this initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision under the National Green Hydrogen Mission and forms a critical part of IndianOil's larger decarbonization strategy.

The project also supports the company's Net Zero target and demonstrates its commitment to leading India's shift towards a cleaner and greener energy future.

Earlier, Arvinder Singh Sahney, Chairman of IOC, during an exclusive conversation withat the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, stated that the plant, with a production capacity of 10,000 tons per annum, had made substantial progress.

"Green hydrogen plant is now alive. We have got very good bids for it. And now the tenders are under evaluation. And within a month or so, we will be able to award the job, and within two years, that green hydrogen, the 10,000 tons per annum plant at Panipat (Haryana) will be commissioned" he said.

The plant aims to bolster India's green energy mission, contributing to a sustainable and carbon-neutral future.

With this landmark project, IndianOil further strengthens its leadership in the country's energy transformation journey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor