"India's agricultural development has consistently been highest in world," says Shivraj Singh Chauhan

New Delhi [India], August 3 : Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the progress made in India's agricultural sector at the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE), convened on Saturday in New Delhi.

Chauhan said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's agricultural development has consistently been the highest in the world. Under the PM's leadership, we have made efforts to increase production, but India has also been concerned about ensuring that the production is safe for human health and the soil's well-being."

He acknowledged the concerted efforts to enhance production but underscored the simultaneous concern for the safety of production for both human health and soil well-being.

Chouhan highlighted the adverse effects of excessive chemical fertilizer use, which has led to deteriorating soil health and potential negative impacts on human health.

He said, "Our PM is currently concerned about the adverse effects on human health and the continuous degradation of soil health caused by the excessive use of chemical fertilizers. Therefore, India is now emphasizing natural farming. We need to completely eradicate hunger and malnutrition, tackle the threats of climate change, and address the serious issue of declining production due to rising temperatures. We must also think about the future of the coming generations."

Professor Ramesh Chandra, a member of NITI Aayog, provided a comprehensive overview of India's achievements in the agricultural sector.

He noted that agriculture has been a central focus for India, with the country achieving a historically high growth rate of 5 percent over a seven-year period from 2016-17 to 2022-23.

Chandra said, "Agriculture has been a key focus area in India and the country has achieved historically highest growth rate of 5 per cent during 7 year period from 2016-17 to 2022-23. According to the World Bank data available, the world development indicator, India achieved the highest growth rate in GDP Agriculture in the world in the last 10 years."

Professor Matin Qaim, President of ICAE 2024, President-elect of the International Association of Agricultural Economists, and Director of the Centre for Research, stressed the multifaceted approach needed to address agricultural challenges.

"We need strong science, good technologies, political determination, societal openers for change and international cooperation," Qaim said.

The 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brought together leading figures in agriculture from around the world to discuss pressing issues and future directions for the industry.

