India's Best to Compete at the First Edition of 'Cue Sports Premier League'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 3: The First Edition of Cue Sports Premier League (CSPL) presented by Bowring Institute will see the participation of the best cueist from the country. Padma Bhushan and 27-time World Billiards Champion, Pankaj Advani, and Arjuna Awardees Aditya Mehta, Manan Chandra, Sourab Kothari, and Vidya Pillai will feature in the first edition of CSPL. The tournament will be held at the South Pavilion Snooker Arena, Bowring Institute, Bengaluru from 4th May to 10th May 2024.

Embassy Group will be the title sponsor of the inaugural edition of Cue Sports Premier League. The organisers have also roped in Audi as an Associate Sponsor. Other brands onboarder are Club Liv and Aratt Builders as Co-Sponsors, and Transferet Relocation Services and Snooker Alley as Associate Sponsors.

The tournament which will be played at one of the best Snooker Arena in the country at Bowring Institute will be telecasted live on the Club Liv app. Reddclay Events is the organizer and marketing partner for the league.

56 international and national players from across the country will participate in the first edition of the Cue Sports Premier League. These players will represent eight teams competing for the first Cue Sports Premier League Championship. Lightning Legion, Cyclone Crusaders, Summer Tuskers, Hurricane Hawks, Thunderstorm Titans, Tornado Tigers, Whirlwind Warriors and Monsoon Mavericks are the 8 teams slated to participate in CSPL.

The CSPL will be played in a league format where all the teams will play against each other once, the top 4 teams will play in the semi-finals, and the final will be played on 10th May 2024. The matches will be played in a 7-frame format, with the first six frames having a mix of Singles and Doubles involving the National, State and Club Categories. The match format has the best National Players playing alongside the State and Club Players, allowing them to pass on their experience and knowledge. The league also introduces, a one-of-a-kind shootout as the 7th frame of every match which brings added and new excitement to the game of Cue Sports.

The Bowring Institute South Pavilion features a state-of-the-art snooker arena that boasts 7 snooker tables with a seating capacity of 140+ with live streaming facilities for the matches. The league will be played on World Championship Star Xingpai and Rasson Tables.

