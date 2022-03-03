India's biggest foodie Kunal Vijayakar loses 20 kgs by enhancing his subconscious brain with NeuroLeap's technology based sessions

Kunal Vijayakar, actor, comedian, author and India's biggest foodie, experienced NeuroLeap's world-class technology for brain enhancement when he lost 20 kgs weight with their neurotechnology based sessions over the course of a few months.

His weight loss journey is remarkable given that there was no fad diet, fasting, starvation or major exercise routine. Neither was any medical procedure involved. Rather, whilst keeping intact his lifelong passion for food, NeuroLeap was able to help Kunal overcome his obsession for food which had made him a compulsive eater. "The NeuroLeap personalised brain enhancement program experience is transformational and life-changing." said Kunal Speaking on 'How I used Technology to enhance my subconscious brain and lose weight' at an event. "Their program really has zero side effects, is absolutely safe, completely non-invasive and is free of any medication. It started with the NeuroLeap Brain Function Assessment where I sat in a chair and had my brain waves recorded by harmless sensors all over my head for 30 minutes. Then they analysed my specific subconscious patterns and created a bespoke program for me of multiple technology-based brain enhancement sessions of 30 minutes each over a few months. Over time I found that I was now able to increase my self-control and had much stronger willpower and self-discipline from within without having to consciously work hard on it, so that I no longer find it difficult to control my obsession with food and don't eat compulsively. I continue to really enjoy food and do my food reviews, shows, my writing, acting and more with all the passion, excitement and thrill. The sessions are completely technology-based and did not need me to follow any harsh or miserable feeling diet. Additionally, it tremendously helped my sleep (I was able to quit my sleeping pills that I had been on for decades), lowered my anxiety and made me much calmer " Added Kunal. "NeuroLeap's Lose Weight by Enhancing Your Brain program is the answer for all of us who might have access to the best diet or nutrition plan but are unable to stick to it; are unable to control food cravings, sugar cravings; are eating out of boredom, stress, anxiety, mood or other such factors; have low will power, self-control, self-discipline; are unable to get moving or be consistent with our exercise routines. Our customized Brain Computer Interface based sessions to help enhance the subconscious response towards food, addiction, anxiety, stress, mood, sleep and depression has seen transformational results with several clients and we're happy to have helped Kunal and we look forward to helping more people transform their lives." said KumaarBagrodia, Founder, NeuroLeap.

NeuroLeap is India's leading applied neuroscience company, trusted by India's leading achievers and celebrities for understanding and enhancing their brains with bespoke programs. It Leverages the world's best brain-computer interface technology to understand the human brain and help it work at optimal potential based on the principles of neuroplasticity, operant conditioning and self-regulation. Continually investing in the development of proprietary protocols with their unparalleled expertise and track record of delivering superlative enhancement results for their clients.

