India's Boreum Partners With GITAM University To Build Next-Generation Cosmetic Ingredient Delivery Systems

Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 19: Boreum Beauty Retail Private Limited is a science-driven personal care company focused on advanced formulation systems, proprietary ingredient development, and capital-efficient brand building across consumer and B2B platforms. Boreum Beauty Retail has entered into a strategic research collaboration with GITAM University to jointly develop next-generation cosmetic ingredient delivery systems, positioning India to play a larger role in high-value global personal care innovation.

The collaboration focuses on advanced delivery technologies such as nanostructured lipid carriers (NLCs), controlled-release systems, and stability-enhanced carriers designed to improve the performance, tolerability, and shelf stability of sensitive cosmetic actives.

Under the partnership, Boreum and GITAM will co-develop nine advanced delivery-system ingredients, including NLC-based versions of epidermal growth factor (EGF), human recombinant collagen type III, ceramides, retinoids, and peptides. The program also targets 20-30 patent filings over the next three years, strengthening domestic intellectual property creation and reducing reliance on imported specialty ingredients.

Unlike conventional cosmetic R&D, which often relies on free-form actives with limited stability and higher irritation risk, the collaboration emphasizes delivery intelligence a growing area of focus as global skincare shifts toward barrier-safe, clinically tolerable formulations.

"Partnering with GITAM University supports our mission to build India's most advanced R&D ecosystem for NLCs and next-generation delivery technologies," said Sivaramakrishna Moolagundam, Founder and CEO of Boreum. "This collaboration is designed to accelerate high-performance ingredient development while creating long-term scientific and commercial value."

The initiative reflects a broader trend in the beauty and personal care industry, where innovation is increasingly driven by formulation science, delivery systems, and defensible IP, rather than branding alone. By combining academic research depth with industry-led commercialization, Boreum aims to bridge the gap between laboratory innovation and scalable global applications.

The collaboration will be based in Vizag and will involve joint research teams from both organizations, focusing on delivery frameworks relevant to sensitive skin, advanced actives, and next-generation dermocosmetic applications.

