India's coal production reaches 81.57 MT, grows 3.63% in April

New Delhi [India], May 1 : India's overall coal production during April 2025 reached 81.57 million tonnes, marking an increase over the 78.71 MT produced in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Coal Ministry said in a release.

According to the Coal Ministry, coal production in the country increased 3.63 per cent in April 2025 compared to the previous year. India's coal production and dispatch witnessed steady growth in April 2025 compared to the same period last year.

This reflects the continued efforts of the Ministry of Coal and its subsidiaries to ensure consistent supply and operational stability in the sector.

Production from Captive/Other entities mines during April 2025 in FY 2025-26 stood at 14.51 MT (Provisional), registering a significant rise from 11.46 MT recorded during the same period last year.

This surge highlights the growing contribution of captive mining to India's overall coal output.

India's total coal dispatch in April 2025 reached 86.64 MT (Provisional), a steady increase from 85.11 MT recorded in April 2024 in FY 2025-26.

As on April 30, 2025, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a notable surge, reaching 125.76 MT in FY 2025-26, as compared to 102.41 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year. At Coal India Limited (CIL) alone, the total coal stock stood at 105 MT in FY 2025-26, marking a 22.10 per cent growth over the 86.60 MT recorded during the same period last year.

This surge reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 22.8 per cent, underscoring the coal sector's robust performance and efficiency.

The Ministry of Coal is trying to achieve sustainable growth and improve coal availability, reducing dependence on imports.

India achieved a historic milestone as it crossed one billion tonnes of coal production on March 20 in 2024-25, surpassing last fiscal year's 997.83 million tonnes (MT).

With the fifth-largest coal reserves and as the second-largest consumer, coal remains crucial, contributing 55 per cent to the national energy mix and fuelling over 74 per cent of total power generation.

