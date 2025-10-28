India's Creative Heritage Takes Center Stage at IPFEAST 4.0 LEGENDS in Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: The much-anticipated fourth edition of IPFEAST rebranded this year as IPFEAST 4.0 LEGENDS is set to take place on 31st October at The Piano Man, New Delhi. Conceptualized and directed by Safir Anand, and supported by Anand and Anand, this landmark event celebrates India's creative and cultural brilliance. The event is proudly sponsored by Titan Company, Landmark Cars, William Grant, Crème Bell, and ICA Gallery.

IPFEAST is far more than a conventional event; it is a vibrant, immersive experience that brings together India's most dynamic minds, creators, and brands. The platform serves as a space where ideas meet execution and legacy meets innovation, celebrating intellectual property as a living, breathing force that defines identity, drives creativity, and shapes culture.

This year's edition, aptly titled "LEGENDS," honors over 30 extraordinary individuals drawn from diverse fields from music, cinema, and design to business, literature, and public life. These luminaries have left an indelible imprint on India's creative and intellectual fabric, redefining how innovation and imagination shape our world.

Reflecting on the vision behind IPFEAST, Safir Anand, Senior Partner and Head (Trade Marks, Contractual and Commercial IP) at Anand and Anand, said, "India is possibly the richest treasure-trove of arts, crafts, and design that are hundreds of years old, yet ever evolving. From this reservoir have emerged so many unique brands that tell a compelling tale." For Anand, intellectual property is not something to be hidden away but a vibrant force meant to be showcased and celebrated grandly.

Organized in association with The Piano Man, IPFEAST 4.0 LEGENDS will feature a power-packed lineup of speakers and thought leaders from Manish Malhotra, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and Samir Arora to Nikhil Nanda, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Puneet chhatwal, Sanjoy Roy, and many more legends. The evening will also include a rich lineup of live performances by one of India's leading bands, making it an unforgettable celebration of culture and creativity.

The event underscores how intellectual property fuels progress across industries, framing brands not merely as businesses but as powerful legacies with purpose, story, and cultural depth. Through curated showcases, panels, and storytelling sessions, participants will experience how ideas evolve into iconic creations that stand the test of time.

Launched in 2023 by Safir Anand, IPFEAST has grown into a marquee platform celebrating intellectual property as both culture and commerce where creativity is recognized, protected, and amplified.

As IPFEAST 4.0 LEGENDS unfolds in Delhi, it stands as a tribute to India's icons and innovators a festival of ideas that honors the minds shaping our collective legacy.

"With this fourth edition, we celebrate not just brands and ideas, but the legends behind them those who have shaped India's creative and intellectual legacy," added Anand.

