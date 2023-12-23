India's first wide-body A350 aircraft to arrive today, to join Air India fleet

New Delhi [India], December 23 : The wait is over, as Air India's first wide-body aircraft, A350, with new livery will make its touchdown on Saturday.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said this in his weekly message to the employees yesterday."After many months of planning, the first aircraft, and the first to sport our new livery and interior, will arrive in Delhi tomorrow."

There are a number of post-arrival regulatory processes that need to be completed, including customs clearance, various DGCA checks on equipment, as well as a series of ground tests and proving flights to demonstrate procedures in action before it is certified to carry passengers.

"Thereafter, we will be operating short sectors for a few months so that we can familiarise our pilots with the new aircraft under the tutelage of experienced instructors, and to build a pool sufficient to support long-haul A350 operations later in the year," Wilson wrote in his message to the employees.

Wilson said the rest of its six initial A350s will join the fleet mid-2024.

The new livery signifies a fresh chapter for Air India and reflects the airline's commitment to offering a modern and visually appealing experience for passengers.

The airline recently shared the first image of the A350 aircraft on social media platform X.

Recently, Tata-owned Air India has outlined ambitious expansion plans, with an order for 40 Airbus A350 aircraft set to be integrated gradually in the upcoming years.

Air India has solidified its order for 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing flights, collectively valued at USD 70 billion at list prices.

This strategic move comes as the airline aims for a turnaround under its new ownership, Tata. Air India secured purchase agreements for these aircraft with Airbus and Boeing during the Paris Air Show in June of this year.

