India’s infrastructure sees rapid progress in last decade as capex surges: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, June 11 India’s infrastructure has seen rapid progress in the last decade, as capital expenditure surged from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 11.21 lakh crore in 2025-26 — a significant six times increase towards the 'Viksit Bharat' goal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Allocation for capital expenditure is at its highest-ever at Rs 11.21 lakh crore during FY2026.

“India’s Infrastructure has seen rapid progress in the last decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” FM Sitharaman said in a post on X.

“A leap of more than 860 per cent in budget allocation for road transport to Rs 3+ lakh crore. Four times surge in Metro Rail Network from just 248 KM in 2014 to 1011 KM in 2025,” the minister further informed.

Finance Minister further stated that From Atal Tunnel to Chenab Bridge, India’s engineering feats are transforming its landscape.

“These marvels exemplify PM Modi’s vision for a modern, connected and prosperous Bharat,” said FM Sitharaman.

According to her, India’s push for next-gen infrastructure is powered by sustainability and long term vision.

“It is laying the foundations of a self-reliant India,” said the Finance Minister.

The government was poised to surpass its revised capital expenditure (capex) target of Rs 10.18 lakh crore for FY25 by a modest margin.

The capex target was lowered to Rs 10.18 lakh crore (revised estimates) in the Union Budget 2025-26, from Rs 11.1 lakh crore. For current fiscal (FY26), a capex allocation of Rs 11.21 lakh crore has been set by the government.

According to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Indian economy will continue to be the world’s fastest-growing economy backed by the increase in the government’s capital expenditure in the Budget for 2025-26 and rising consumption levels, especially in the rural areas.

The effective capital expenditure works out to 4.3 per cent of the GDP in the Budget for 2025-26 while the fiscal deficit is 4.4 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor