India's Largest Gifting Brand, FNP, Launches 'Every Dad...Super Dad' Digital Campaign, Unveils exclusive gift collection for Father's Day

New Delhi [India], June 10: India's largest gifting brand, FNP (Ferns N Petals) is thrilled to announce the launch of its well-curated and exclusive Father's Day gift collection. With the special day just around the corner the brand has unveiled a digital campaign 'Every Dad...Super Dad' celebrating the extraordinary roles that fathers play in our lives, recognizing their unwavering support, love, and guidance In a bid to provide consumers with a unique and memorable gifting experience, the brand's expert curators have carefully selected each items in the collection to ensure the highest quality and thoughtfulness. The remarkable assortment features an array of personalized fun items, souvenirs, luxury gift hampers, mouth-watering chocolates, cakes, vibrant flower bouquets, memorabilia and more, thus catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of fathers across the country. In fact there is something special for all kind of dads in this incredible collection.

For the Stylish and Fashion-forward Dad, FNP provides a collection of meticulously crafted men's accessories. From sophisticated cufflinks to elegant brooches and trendy tie pins, these accessories are designed to complement their impeccable sense of style.

For the Foodie Dad who enjoys the finer things in life, FNP presents delectable gourmet hampers complete with premium treats, dry fruits, sweets and delicious truffle cakes in unique designs from FNP Cakes

For the environmentally conscious and Plant-Loving Dad, FNP offers a wide range of indoor plants that will add a touch of greenery and colour to their living spaces.

For the Workaholic Dad who spend long hours at their desks, FNP offers an array of desk gifts in quirky shapes and designs. From eyeglass holders to mobile phone holders and a stationary organizers, these unique gifts add a touch of fun and functionality to their workspaces.

Anand Shankar, AVP Category FNP said "We are delighted to unveil our exclusive collection for Father's Day featuring over 1000 gift items. At FNP, we believe that every dad is a superhero, and this collection is designed to help customers express their love and admiration for their fathers in a special way. Our team has put in tremendous effort to curate a diverse range of gifts that cater to different personalities and interests. We are confident that our customers will find the perfect gift to celebrate their super dads."

Truffle Delight for Dad

Surprise your superhero dad with Truffle Delight for Dad on Father's Day. This cake is designed to honour his superpowers and decorated a vibrant blue colour with "Super Dad" written on it. Treat your dad to this super-delicious truffle delight and make his Father's Day a delicious one.

Pegasus Horse Brooch

A timeless symbol of grace and enchantment the Pegasus Horse Brooch is an exquisitely crafted vintage piece in antique gold made of brass metal a perfect gift for your dapper dad to compliment his sense of fashion

Peach Anchor Necktie and Pocket Square Gift Set

This stylish duo is the perfect gift choice for the fathers who appreciate sophisticated fashion. With its subtle anchor pattern and high quality craftsmanship, this set adds a touch of charm to any outfit. Whether it's for a special occasion or every day wear, this versatile gift set is sure to impress

Dapper Dad's Gift Set

A sleek white coffee mug, perfect for the morning brew and a personalised notebook in white, a perfect Father's Day gift! Accompanied by a sleek white metal pen, this gift set exudes elegance and practicality, making it a great way to show appreciation to all fathers who love to jot down thoughts and ideas.

Dad's Special Rose Mug

A thoughtful Father's Day Gift! The cheerful yellow roses radiate happiness, while the white daisy flower adds a touch of innocence, all neatly arranged in a ceramic mug with a heartfelt quote 'This guy is an amazing dad'. Designed to honour the remarkable dads out there this thoughtful gift not only showcases the beauty of the flowers but also serves as a practical keepsake.

Cushion of Love for Dad and Lucky Jade

This gift Father's Day gift features a beautiful jade plant and a customised cushion. The jade plant symbolises luck, prosperity and positive energy, making it a meaningful gift for dad. The cushion with personalisation adds a personal touch to the gift. This thoughtful combo brings together the beauty of nature and the warmth of personalisation, making it a perfect expression of love and gratitude on this special day.

Personalised Beer Mug For Dad

Raise a toast to dads this Father's Day with FNP's customised Beer Mug. This sturdy and stylish beer mug features a personalised print, showcasing his name. It's the perfect gift for a beer-loving father, allowing him to enjoy his favourite brew in style.

