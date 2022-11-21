India’s Largest Hair Transplant Centre Chain is Now Opening in Gurgaon: Satya Hair Solutions

November 21: Satya Hair Solutions is excited to announce the opening of their newest hair transplant centre in Gurgaon, India. This marks the company’s third centre in the country, and they show no signs of slowing down. With over 100,000 successful transplants performed to date, Satya Hair Solutions is the largest and most experienced hair transplant centre chain in India.

The Gurgaon centre will be staffed with a team of expert hair transplant surgeons and technicians, all of whom are highly trained in the latest hair transplant techniques. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest technology and equipment, ensuring that each and every patient receives the best possible care.

The clinic offers a variety of services, including FUE, FUT, MHT (Maximum harvest technique , combination of FUE+FUT), Beard & Eyebrow transplant, Synthetic hair implant and repair hair transplant. Satya Hair Solutions is one of the very few clinics in the country that offers FUT, and is the only clinic that offers repair hair transplant. The clinic is known for providing hair transplant with the most natural looking hairline and with minimal use of medicines. The centre also provides a range of post-operative care services to ensure optimal results for their patients.

Satya Hair Solutions has been at the forefront of hair transplantation in India for over 18 years, and has helped lakhs of people regain their confidence with their natural-looking results.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our services to even more people in India,” said Dr. Shaiil Gupta, a reputed hair transplant surgeon in India and the founder of Satya Hair Solutions. “Our goal is to help as many people as possible achieve their dream of having a full head of hair.”

The Gurgaon center will be open from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 6pm, and will be able to cater to up to 100 patients per day.

For more information, please visit www.satyahairsolutions.com/ or call +91-9999570494.

