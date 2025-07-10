India’s New Wave of Innovators: 10 Brands Transforming Business Across Sectors

New Delhi [India], July 10: In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs and innovators is rewriting the rules across industries—from finance and technology to wellness, beauty, and digital marketing. This press release brings together a curated selection of visionary brands and leaders who are not only disrupting their respective sectors but also redefining what it means to deliver value, trust, and transformation in the modern age.

At the forefront is Narender Singh, founder of Growth Investing, whose proprietary GAMS (Growth Accelerated Momentum System) empowers investors to navigate market volatility with confidence. Similarly, Saurabh Srivastava's Lucknow Lions is democratizing stock trading with zero-commission delivery and real-time mentorship. In the sales-tech space, Prasad Ganpule's LeadCon PRO is streamlining lead nurturing into a science of precision and personalization.

Meanwhile, Mheal is revolutionizing mobile repair with doorstep service and transparent pricing, and Digital Advertisers is helping brands scale globally through data-driven digital strategies.

From Tokyo, Rima Bhandari is guiding individuals toward emotional healing and spiritual alignment through energy work. Shades of Blackk Spalon in Ahmedabad is redefining luxury self-care with a bold, empowering aesthetic, while Urban Junggle is setting new benchmarks in pest control with ISO 45001 and HACCP certifications.

Finally, ChannelPro Communications stands as a beacon of performance-first marketing, delivering measurable ROI through integrated digital solutions. Together, these brands represent a powerful wave of innovation, resilience, and customer-centric thinking; each one a testament to India's dynamic entrepreneurial spirit.

1. How Growth Investing's GAMS System Helps Investors Beat Market Volatility

Narender Singh, founder of Growth Investing and a seasoned investing expert with over 20+ years of experience, has revolutionized investment strategies with his proprietary Growth Accelerated Momentum System (GAMS). This data-driven model identifies and captures market megatrends, minimizes drawdowns and delivers consistent wealth growth—even in volatile markets.

Growth Investing offers expertly curated and high-performing GI Smallcases, including GI Midcap Growth Champions Quant, GI Flexicap Super Achievers Quant, GI Bharat NextGen Theme and Next Big Profit (NBP) platform—where actionable Equity and F&O trade calls are shared with clear targets, stop-loss, and timeframes.

Whether you’re looking to build a rock-solid equity portfolio or chase high-potential trades through Next Big Profit (NBP), our strategies are engineered for maximum growth.

Stop settling for average growth. Join the winners’ circle today—visit https://growthinvesting.in/

2. Lucknow Lions

LucknowLions.com, founded by entrepreneur Mr. Saurabh Kumar Srivastava, is redefining how Indians approach stock market trading. Designed for both beginners and seasoned investors, the platform offers expert insights, real-time guidance, and access to powerful trading tools.

With seamless integration to top platforms like Upstox and Fyres, users benefit from zero-commission equity delivery, advanced charting, and user-friendly experiences. Whether you prefer Upstox's mobile-first approach or Fyres' detailed analytics, Lucknow Lions ensures you're guided with professional strategies and ongoing support.

“Our mission is to simplify trading and make it rewarding for everyone,” says Mr. Srivastava. “Knowledge, tools, and mentorship are the core of smart investing.” Beyond trading, the platform emphasizes education, community support, and strategic mentorship, building a smarter, more inclusive financial culture in India.

To explore stock market insights and resources, visit: www.LucknowLions.com

For media inquiries or more information, please reach out to Saurabh Kumar Srivastava, Founder, Lucknow Lions Email: contact@lucknowlions.com

Lucknow Lions isn't just a platform—it's a movement toward confident, informed investing. Join today and be part of India's trading revolution.

3. LeadCon PRO – World’s Simplest Sales Companion!

For Prasad Ganpule, the visionary CEO behind Ramanora Global, true sales mastery isn't about pushing products; it's about genuinely guiding customers to make informed, confident decisions. This philosophy isn't just talk – it's the bedrock of Ramanora Global's impressive growth, powered by a finely tuned, three-stage approach:

1.Casting a Wide Net: First, they ensure their message resonates across a broad spectrum, reaching potential clients far and wide.

2.Sharpening the Focus: Next, they meticulously refine their outreach, pinpointing and nurturing those leads with the highest potential for genuine connection and conversion.

3.Nurturing with Precision: Finally, and crucially, they leverage the power of LeadCon Pro to transform follow-ups from mere reminders into personalized, impactful engagements.

This cohesive strategy isn't just theoretical; it consistently translates into tangible triumphs: a significant boost in revenue and a noticeable elevation in brand presence. Curious to see how this dynamic approach can supercharge your own sales growth? Explore the possibilities at https://leadcon.co

4. Mheal: Repair Services

Mheal, a rising name in the consumer tech repair space, has gained attention for its focused approach to doorstep mobile repair. The company has built a strong reputation by repairing your device (mobile, iPad, MacBook, laptop) right in front of you — and the best part is, you can easily pay only after the repair is successfully completed. Currently, their services are available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

One of their standout offerings is the iPhone back glass replacement service. They replace iPhone back glasses at your doorstep at very affordable prices — almost 20% of what Apple service centers charge. It has become one of Mheal's most in-demand services, reflecting the growing number of iPhone users in India and the rising demand for high-quality, affordable repairs without the hassle of visiting a service center. The company's focus on speed and reliability continues to set it apart in a space where customer trust is hard to earn.

5. Digital Advertisers

Digital Advertisers is a full-service digital marketing agency with global presence. We specialize in crafting tailored online marketing strategies that help brands boost online visibility, drive organic traffic, and generate real conversions through SEO, PPC, content marketing, and more.

Looking to grow your business online? Our Digital Marketing Company in Ahmedabad offers expert-driven solutions tailored to your brand goals. Whether you're a startup or an established enterprise, we help you reach the right audience, increase engagement, and drive sales through smart digital strategies.

We provide end-to-end digital services that deliver real results. Our team of professionals stays ahead of industry trends to ensure your brand always stands out.

Based in Ahmedabad, we proudly serve clients across India and globally. We believe in transparency, creativity, and data-driven decision-making.

Website : https://digital-advertisers.com/

Contact: +91‑81539‑59999

Email : info@digital‑advertisers.com

6. Healing from Within: Rima Bhandari's Journey into Energy Work

Rima Bhandari based in Tokyo Japan, is an Energy Coach and Spiritual Healer whose own inner search led her to the transformative world of energy healing. Once feeling emotionally lost despite external success, she found deep peace through ancient healing practices. Today, she helps people worldwide release emotional blocks, break limiting beliefs, and realign with their true selves.

Her individually curated sessions include chakra balancing, inner child healing, Akashic records, mindset shifts, and abundance clearing. She works with adults, children, seniors, pets- believing energy flows through all life.

Rima is also the author of two inspiring books:

Finding Me: The Journey of Self-Love, a story of rediscovering one's worth, and The star tree's gift, a spiritual guide for children.

Through her work, she has helped thousands worldwide reconnect with their inner light and live with joy and purpose.

“Healing,” she says, “isn't about changing who you are, it's about returning to who you've always been.”

To learn more, visit:

connect@rimabhandari.com

www.rimabhandari.com

7. Shades of Blackk Spalon

Shades of Blackk Spalon: Where Luxury Meets Empowerment

Ahmedabad's premier beauty destination, Shades of Blackk Spalon, is redefining the self-care experience with its unique fusion of a salon and spa under one roof. Founded in 2011, this luxurious “spalon” offers premium hair, skin, and body treatments for both men and women; delivered by expertly trained professionals using world-class products.

The brand's striking all-black interior reflects its philosophy: life isn't just black or white, it's made up of beautiful, complex shades. This message of empowerment and individuality lies at the core of the brand's identity.

With exclusive membership plans, personalized services, and a growing base of loyal clients, Shades of Blackk Spalon continues to be a trendsetter in Gujarat's beauty and wellness industry.

8.Urban Junggle

Urban Junggle, headquartered in Ahmedabad, is revolutionizing pest management in India with its fully ISO 45001 and HACCP certified services- the first in the country to hold both designations. Established to challenge the status quo of ineffective and unsafe pest controllers, the company empowers homes and businesses; ranging from hospitals and hotels to warehouses and restaurants – with tailored, 5-star protection plans.

Urban Junggle's approach is rooted in expertise and customization: each site receives a free inspection, followed by a targeted treatment plan addressing ants, bedbugs, rodents, mosquitoes, termites, spiders, wood‑borers, birds, and cockroaches. Services come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee and on-going monitoring to ensure long-term pest-free environments.

Led by a team of passionate, highly trained professionals, Urban Junggle emphasizes safety, innovation, and client care, earning over 98% positive quality ratings. With pan-India coverage and a commitment to environmental health, Urban Junggle is redefining consumer trust in pest control.

9. ChannelPro Communications

ChannelPro Communications, a leading Martech and integrated digital‑marketing agency based in Ahmedabad, is redefining performance-first marketing through analytics‑driven strategies and end‑to‑end campaign solutions. Since its founding in 2015, the agency has grown to a 25+‑member team of skilled marketers, strategists, designers, and data specialists.

ChannelPro's core offerings include SEO, PPC, social media, email marketing, digital PR, and custom web & mobile development. Their technically adept professionals—some gold medallists in their fields—bring precision and insight to every project.

The agency prides itself on measurable impact: traffic growth, lead generation, conversion optimization, and brand performance, all guided by deep data analysis. With a solid track record of over 5,000 satisfied clients and partnerships with platforms like Google, Bing, and Benchmark Email, ChannelPro consistently delivers ROI-driven campaigns.

Operating from headquarters in Ahmedabad, with additional offices in Delhi/NCR, Kanpur, and Canada, ChannelPro Communications blends local expertise with global reach.

For businesses seeking strategic, measurable digital growth, ChannelPro offers tailored integrated marketing services that forge smarter customer connections and deliver real-world results.

10. Influencers Pro

Influencers Pro Redefines Digital PR with Affordable, High-Impact Solutions

Influencers Pro, is transforming the digital media landscape with its innovative and cost-effective press release distribution platform. Launched in January 2024, Influencers Pro empowers brands, start-ups, and creators to amplify their stories across a wide digital spectrum; without compromising on quality or reach.

With a mission to democratize digital PR, the platform offers a seamless blend of affordability, strategic visibility, and media credibility. Its vibrant news portal and state-of-the-art distribution network ensures that every voice is heard, from emerging influencers to established enterprises.

As India's creator economy surges, Influencers Pro stands at the forefront – bridging the gap between content and coverage. Whether you’re launching a product, building a personal brand, or scaling your start up, Influencers Pro is your go-to partner for impactful digital storytelling.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

