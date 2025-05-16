India's rapid growth inspires new goals for Yamato Logistics

New Delhi [India], May 16 : Daisuke Ito, CEO of Yamato Logistics India, is steering the Indian arm of Japan's leading transport company, Yamato Transport Co., through a period of strategic growth and deepening integration with the country's rapidly evolving economy.

Yamato entered the Indian market in 2008, initially offering in-factory logistics services primarily to Japanese automobile manufacturers.

Since then, the company has steadily expanded its operations, now covering ten major Indian cities and operating four large logistics centres.

These centres manage a wide range of services, including parts storage, facility maintenance, and supply chain coordination.

"Our journey in India began with humble but strategic steps," said Ito. "The objective was to introduce Yamato's service valuesconvenience, reliability, and comfortto a market full of potential and transformation."

Yamato Transport has long been recognised in Japan for its rigorous service management standards.

Ito highlighted the efforts made to adapt and instil those values within the Indian workforce.

Through close collaboration between Japanese staff and local employees, the company introduced its core logistics practicessuch as inventory control, sanitation, and trainingtailored to the Indian industrial environment.

"One of the pillars of our success has been the sharing of job philosophy," Ito noted. "We built our foundation on three key principles: reporting, communication, and consultation."

Today, Yamato Logistics India employs over 100 full-time staff who have been trained in the company's Japanese-style logistics methods.

The result is a reliable, consistent service offering that caters to a growing list of corporate clients.

Ito also acknowledged the rapid pace of India's economic development, especially the rise of mobile commerce and digital transactions.

While Yamato India's focus remains on business-to-business logistics, he believes India's dynamic market will soon demand new services, particularly in international supply chain solutions.

"With India's industrial base growing stronger, I foresee increased demand for overseas logisticsespecially to regions like the Middle East and Africa," Ito said. "What's important now is to achieve a balance between adaptation and harmonisation with the Indian market."

As India moves forward into a digitally driven, industrially robust future, Yamato Logistics India is positioning itself as a key player, grounded in Japanese discipline, but ready to meet the diverse demands of a transforming economy.

