India’s real estate developers on land buying spree: Report

Mumbai, July 8 The land buying spree by real estate developers continued unabated in the first half of 2025, with over 2,898 acres of land transacted in 76 deals across India in H1 2025, according to an ANAROCK report released on Tuesday.

The total volume of the land transacted so far in 2025 is already 1.15 times the deals volume seen in the whole of 2024, which saw about 133 deals for 2,515 acres concluded, the report states.

The total value of the land transacted in H1 2025 was Rs 30,885 crore, with a revenue potential of approximately Rs 1.47 lakh crore and a total development potential of over 233 mn sq. ft, according to the report.

The report further highlights that of the total land deals closed in H1 2025, over 67 for approximately 991 acres took place in the top 7 cities alone.

The remaining 9 deals for 1,907+ acres were in tier 2 and 3 cities like Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Coimbatore, Indore, Mysuru, and Panipat.

Among the top 7 cities, land-scarce Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw the most action with 24 land deals for 433+ acres, followed by Bengaluru with 15 land deals for approximately 182 acres, and Pune with 13 deals for over 214 acres.

Besides residential real estate, commercial, retail, industrial & logistics, and warehousing are also driving prime land deals in key locations across India.

Of the total land deals in H1 2025, at least 54 separate deals for over 1,200 acres are proposed for residential developments like apartments, villas, plotted development & township projects.

Another 8 deals for approximately 48.41 acres are proposed for commercial projects, and 6 deals for approximately 1,034 acres are proposed for mixed-use development, the report states.

Mayank Saksena, MD & CEO - Land Services, ANAROCK Group, says, "The post-pandemic years from 2021 onwards have seen a relentless spate of land deals. The scale and sophistication of these deals, which account for a combined development potential of 841 mn sq. ft., underscore the real estate market’s maturation - and the strategic importance of land as a cornerstone resource.”

“The emergence of tier 2 and 3 cities as significant contributors to the national land transaction ecosystem is also noteworthy," he added.

