India's shallots exports hit an all-time high

India's export of shallots surged to an all-time high of USD 11.6 million in April-December 2021 from USD 2 million recorded in April-December 2013, posting an increase of 487 per cent, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Monday.

Major export destinations for shallots during April-December 2021 were Sri Lanka (35.9 per cent), Malaysia (29.4 per cent), Thailand (12 per cent), UAE (7.5 per cent) and Singapore (5.8 per cent).

India's export of Pineapple also rose by almost 100 per cent to USD 3.26 million during April-December 2021 compared to USD 1.63 million during April-December 2013.

Major export destinations for Pineapple during April-December 2021 were UAE (32.2 per cent), Nepal (22.7 per cent), Qatar (16.6 per cent), Maldives (13.2 per cent) and the United States (7.1 per cent).

India has been seeing consistent growth in exports. It may be noted that India's merchandise export in January 2022 increased by 23.69 per cent to USD 34.06 billion over USD 27.54 billion in January 2021; recording an increase of 31.75 per cent over USD 25.85 billion in January 2020.

India's merchandise export in 2021-22 (April-January) rose by 46.53 per cent to USD 335.44 billion over USD 228.9 billion in 2020-21 (April-January); marking an increase of 27 per cent over USD 264.13 billion in 2019-20 (April-January).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor