India's space sector evolved; primed for job creation, investments: IAFI President Bharat Bhatia

New Delhi [India], July 24 : Bharat Bhatia, President of ITU-APT Foundation of India (IAFI) on Thursday applauded the opening up of the Indian space sector and said that it holds immense potential for job creation and new investments.

IAFI held its 2nd India Space Policy Conference here in the national capital.

According to IAFI website, it is working for last 20 years with the prime objective of encouraging involvement of professionals, corporate, public and private sector industries, R&D organizations, academic institutions, and such other agencies engaged in development of ICT sector, in the activities of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Asia Pacific Telecommunity (APT).

"India has opened up the space to the private sector and the way the policy has evolved, it is going to bring in a lot of new jobs, a lot of new investment," Bhatia told ANI.

In India, the space sector has been liberalised and private sector allowed to carry out end to end space activities. Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) was created in Department of Space for promoting, authorising and overseeing the activities of Non-Government Entities (NGEs) in space sector.

The number of Space Start-Ups in India have gone up, from just 1 in 2014 to around 266 as of end of 2024, government data showed.

"We believe just like what's happening in the US, we will have a lot of Indian companies working in the area of space and creating a lot of opportunities for everybody...that it is going to provide a lot of job opportunities," he supplemented.

He also termed TRAI recommendations on opening up the communications sector as "pro industry".

"India has been working on a policy framework for opening the communication sector to the private and the TRAI has given the recommendations earlier this year in May, and DoT (Department of Telecommunications) is now trying to finalise those recommendations. These are very good recommendations actually. They are very pro industry," he said.

Noting that a significant portion of remote places in India still remains unconnected, he said satellite internet services will help connect them.

Dr Laura Roberti, Director for Spectrum and Market Access in Telesat, said there is a "strong wish, a desire, a need for satellite services, for additional satellite services in India."

Tony Azzarelli of OneWeb said they have been working on providing services in India, pending regulatory approval.

"We've been very busy for the past 2 years to provide services in India. We're just waiting for the final touches of the regulations, which are actually very important," he told ANI.

In countries like India in general, he said there is room for all the players, both the GSO and non-GSO players.

Satellite telecom in India will help the country provide much-needed services in remote interior places where conventional telecom services tend to be costly.

