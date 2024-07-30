India’s Tech News Powerhouse Hoga Toga Reaches Millions of Views

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Hoga Toga has become a prominent tech content platform in India, offering a diverse range of videos and blogs that cater to the ever-growing appetite for technology-related information. Founded in 2017 by Md Sitare, this tech content powerhouse has been steadily growing its presence across multiple channels, including YouTube, Google News, and its own website.

The journey of Hoga Toga began with a YouTube channel launched on October 12, 2016. Since then, it has received an impressive 6.08 million subscribers and garnered over 443 million views across 3,037 videos. This rapid growth underscores the quality and relevance of the content produced by the Hoga Toga team.

At its core, Hoga Toga wants to make technology news easier to understand for everyone. The platform covers a wide array of topics, including smartphone ecosystems, tech events, social media updates, and even popular video games like Battleground Mobile India and Call of Duty. By engaging in a variety of tech-related interests, Hoga Toga has been able to draw in a large audience.

The hardworking staff at Hoga Toga, under the direction of CEO M Guddu, is the reason for its success. The organisation has a network of writers, bloggers, and opinion-makers spread across India, contributing to the platform’s rich content offerings. This collaborative approach ensures that Hoga Toga remains at the forefront of tech news and trends.

The way that Hoga Toga gathers news demonstrates its commitment to accuracy. The team carefully gathers data from reliable sources, converses with senior writers, and verifies the authenticity of each story before publishing.

The platform’s growth has been nothing short of impressive. In just five years, Hoga Toga has expanded its reach to over 20 million monthly users across all its platforms.

The path of the founder, Md Sitare, is equally inspiring. Starting his career in a bag company at 18, Sitare's passion for technology led him to create content that resonates with millions. His vision of Hoga Toga as a platform that bridges the gap between complex tech developments and the average user has been crucial to its success.

Sitare recognises the evolving landscape of digital influence. He points out the surge in ‘Online Influencers' over the last five years, noting how people with a wide range of backgrounds built up sizable fan bases by expressing their views and interests online. Hoga Toga's success story serves as an inspiration for aspiring content creators and entrepreneurs in India's developing digital ecosystem.

