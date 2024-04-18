India’s Top Astrologer Nilesh Lodha Receives Bharat Jyotish Samman Title at Delhi Legislative Assembly

New Delhi (India), April 18: Jain Astrologer Nilesh Lodha (Also known as MukeshK), Chairman of Jain Bazaar and Gold Media Group, was recently honored with the prestigious Bharat Jyotish Samman title (2024) at the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The event held on February 23, 2024, where Nilesh Lodha in recognition of his exceptional research work and Study on the Jain System of Astrology. He was lauded by the Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ram Niwas Goyal, conferring the esteemed honour upon Lodha for his significant contributions to Jain system of astrology.

The speaker hailed immensely upon Lodha for his significant impact in the realm of Jain Astrology and integrating it with Ashta Karma Theory. He highlighted Lodha’s unparalleled dedication and outstanding expertise, which have earned him numerous accolades and honour over the years.

A Star in Astrology: Nilesh Lodha’s Journey to Success

Nilesh Lodha’s journey in astrology began at a young age and has been marked by numerous accolades, including Jyotish Visharad (1994) and Jyotish Shiromani (1999). In 2012 Nilesh Lodha was conferred with the Title “Jyotish Vidhwan Mani” by Professor Krishnamurth’s Academy for his brilliant work in the field of Krishnamurthy Paddhati (Popularly known as KP System of Astrology).

Jyotish Vidhwanmani is the highest Rank an Astrologer can receive. Recognized for his exceptional talent, Lodha’s passion for astrology has earned him widespread acclaim.

Reflecting on his beliefs and principles, Nilesh Lodha emphasized the profound connection between astrology and dietary habits. He underscored the transformative power of vegetarianism in mitigating adverse astrological and planetary influences, noting that his advocacy for a vegetarian lifestyle has inspired thousands of individuals across India and beyond to embrace a healthier way of living.

A Commitment to Service and Philanthropy

As Nilesh Lodha remains guided by principles of Jainism. Service, kindness, and philanthropy, drawing inspiration from noble teachings and esteemed role models.

Nilesh Lodha’s Famous prediction

Nilesh Lodha is famous for his 2003 prediction when very critically ill former President of India R Venkatraman (93yr old) called upon his service at Raj Bhavan Chennai.

While most Astrologers predicted the inevitable, Mr Lodha predicted The ex-president will survive this ill period and would go on to live for another 6 years till the age of 100. R Venkatraman did survive the critical period and went on to live till the age of 99.

