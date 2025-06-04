India's tourism sector poised to cross Rs 22 lakh crore turnover in 2025: Report

New Delhi, June 4 India's travel and tourism sector is expected to contribute a staggering Rs 22 lakh core to the Indian economy in 2025, with employment in the sector likely to exceed 48 million as a surge in both foreign and domestic tourists drive growth, according to the latest report released by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

International visitor spend is expected to reach Rs 3.2 lakh crore, while spending from domestic travellers is set to hit Rs 16 lakh crore during 2025, said WTTC president and CEO Julia Simpson.

She pointed out that the travel and tourism industry is a very significant employer in India, and in 2024, an all-time high of more than 46 million jobs were created in the sector across India, which represents over nine per cent of total employment in the country.

The WTTC has forecast employment figures for 2025 and at 48.2 million and 63.9 million, in 2035.

Simpson termed 2024 a "truly incredible year" for travel and tourism in India, and said domestic travel spending was crucial in what was a post-pandemic recovery, and the future looks "very bright".

She said India's travel and tourism sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, with international visitor numbers now at record highs after a period of strong domestic reliance.

According to the data, in 2024, international visitor spending in India reached a record Rs 3.1 trillion ($36.8 billion) 2024, which is nine per cent above the previous pre-COVID-19 peak.

"We strongly support the government's plans to simplify the e-visa process. While visa-on-arrival and e-visa systems are in place, reciprocal policies and long delays for key markets like the US, where appointments are reportedly unavailable until 2026, continue to hinder tourists. Making it easier to visit India is one of the fastest ways to unlock further international arrivals and spending," she stated.

Domestic travel remained the vital force with spending soaring to Rs 15.5 lakh crore ($185.6 billion), which is 22 per cent above pre-COVID levels.

The spending from both domestic and international travellers led to another record, with travel and tourism's contribution to the Indian economy reaching almost Rs 21 lakh crore in 2024, which is 6.6 per cent of the national GDP, she added.

