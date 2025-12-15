India's unemployment rate dips to 7-month low of 4.7 per cent in November

New Delhi, Dec 15 India’s unemployment rate (UR) for persons aged 15 years and above declined to 4.7 per cent in November this year, compared to 5.2 per cent in the previous month, and the lowest level of unemployment since April 2025, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Statistics on Monday.

The overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for persons aged 15 years and above, which reflects the level of employment in the economy, rose to a seven-month high of 55.8 per cent in November this year, the official statement said.

Rural female LFPR continued its steady upward trend, increasing from 35.2 per cent in June 2025 to 39.7 per cent in November 2025, while urban female LFPR remained broadly stable at around 25.5 per cent, the ministry said.

The overall Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for persons aged 15 years and above, which is another indicator of the level of employment in the economy, improved to 53.2 per cent in November, up from 52.5 per cent in October.

Rural female WPR saw a notable rise from 36.9 per cent in October 2025 to 38.4 per cent in November 2025, contributing to an increase in overall female WPR from 32.4 per cent to 33.4 per cent during the same period.

Overall, the trends suggest strengthening labour market conditions, supported by gains in rural employment, rising female participation, and a gradual recovery in urban labour demand, the statement said.

The UR in India among persons aged 15 years and above had declined to 5.2 per cent in July-September this year from 5.4 per cent in the previous quarter of April-June.

The share of rural employment in the agriculture sector rose from 53.5 per cent to 57.7 per cent during July–September due to Kharif agricultural operations. The share of workers engaged in the urban tertiary sector also increased to 62 per cent during July–September from 61.7 per cent in the previous quarter, reflecting a higher level of employment.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by NSO, Ministry of Statistics, is the primary source of data on activity participation and employment and unemployment conditions of the population. The PLFS survey methodology has been modified from January 2025 to provide monthly and quarterly estimates of labour force indicators for the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor