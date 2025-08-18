IndiGo and IDFC FIRST Bank Launch Co-Branded Credit Card

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: IndiGo, India's most preferred airline, and IDFC FIRST Bank today announced the launch of the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card, a one-of-a-kind offering that combines the benefits of both Mastercard and RuPay networks through a single application, ensuring wider acceptance and maximum payment flexibility.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering value, convenience, and everyday benefits to customers. The card enhances travel experiences with lifestyle privileges, low forex markup, attractive trip cancellation cover, and accelerated rewards on IndiGo flight bookings, milestone spends, and everyday purchases. With this launch, IndiGo further strengthens the IndiGo BluChip loyalty program portfolio, offering customers more ways to earn IndiGo BluChips through everyday spends making every transaction count towards their next flight.

This launch underscores IDFC FIRST Bank's vision of building a world-class bank, driven by a Customer First philosophy and powered by a modern digital and technology stack. The IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card has been designed to offer unmatched accessibility, with an FD-backed option that makes this premium dual-network product practically assured to everyone, while maintaining responsible credit risk practices.

Key Highlights of the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card:

* Dual-Network Card Pair:

* Comes as a two-card offering Mastercard & RuPay issued under a single application, ensuring broad acceptance across domestic, international, and UPI transactions

* Two Ways to Apply:

* Payment of Rs. 4,999 joining fee

* Or application with a Rs. 1 lakh Fixed Deposit for zero joining fee and guaranteed approval

* Welcome Benefits (Joining Fee Route):

* Voucher worth 5,000 IndiGo BluChips

* Complimentary 6E Eats meal voucher

* Activation Benefit:

* Additional 3,000 IndiGo BluChips on spending Rs. 1 lakh within 90 days of card issuance

* Accelerated Earn Rates:

* Up to 22 BluChips/Rs. 100 on IndiGo flight bookings via the IndiGo website and mobile app

* Milestone Benefits:

* Earn up to 25,000 IndiGo BluChips every year on crossing key annual spend thresholds

* Travel & Lifestyle Privileges:

* Low forex markup of just 1.49%

* Trip cancellation cover, travel insurance, and other lifestyle benefits

The IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit card allows customers to earn free flights faster with earnings across daily spends. With annual spends of Rs.12 lakh (Assuming 15% on Flight Bookings on IndiGo Web & App), customers can earn up to 60,000 IndiGo BluChips plus bonus vouchers of 25,000 IndiGo BluChips, every yearenough for multiple free flights to popular destinations. In the first year, they also enjoy additional Bonus vouchers of up to 8,000 IndiGo BluChips depending on their card type

Speaking about the launch, Shirish Bhandari, Head - Credit Cards, Tolls & Transit and Loyalty, said, "With the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card, we're making premium travel accessible to all not just a few. This is more than just a credit card; it's a bold step toward democratizing travel and financial empowerment by allowing every Indian regardless of credit history to own the same world-class product, through a flexible application journey that includes both traditional and Fixed Deposit-backed access.

Combined with a dual-network card pair, Mastercard and RuPay, the card ensures widest acceptance across India and globally, with the added convenience of UPI for everyday spends and a low forex markup of just 1.49% for international use. It's a truly inclusive, digital-first, and rewarding travel card for today's generation of flyers."

Neetan Chopra, Chief Information & Digital Officer, IndiGo said: "It is our endeavor to continuously enhance the value proposition of IndiGo BluChip for our loyal customers, making this relationship a rewarding experience for them. We are delighted to join hands with IDFC FIRST Bank to offer co-branded credit cards to our customers that enable them to convert their everyday expenses into BluChips and enjoy travel benefits on our ever-growing network."

Anubhav Gupta, Senior Vice President, Business Development, South Asia at Mastercard, said, "Travel today is about more than just getting from one place to anotherit's about comfort, convenience, and value throughout the journey. With this new card, Mastercard is proud to support a product that enhances every part of the travel experience. From easy bookings and rewarding spends to travel insurance and lifestyle perks, this card is designed to make travel simpler, more enjoyable, and financially smarter for consumers across segments."

Speaking on the development, Rajeeth Pillai, Chief Relationship Management, NPCI said, "We are happy to collaborate with IDFC FIRST Bank and IndiGo to launch this co-branded credit card on the RuPay network. The card's UPI-enabled functionality allows users to link their RuPay credit card to a UPI ID, enabling seamless and secure transactions. It also works seamlessly across POS and e-commerce platforms, offering users flexibility and wider acceptance. This innovative feature enhances accessibility and convenience, making everyday transactions as well as travel-related spending more rewarding and secure for users."

