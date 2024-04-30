IndiGo eyes long-haul expansion with Airbus A350-900 aircraft, deliveries to commence in 2027

New Delhi [India], April 30 : IndiGo has confirmed a firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900 wide-body aircraft. The airline's chief executive officer (CEO), Pieter Elbers, announced on Tuesday that deliveries of these aircraft are slated to commence in 2027.

IndiGo's order for the A350-900 comes with the flexibility to determine the exact configuration of the aircraft at a later stage. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2027, marking a significant milestone for the airline's expansion plans.

Additionally, IndiGo holds Purchase Rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 family aircraft, providing the airline with the option to meet future needs under certain conditions.

The Airbus A350-900 is equipped with the capability to operate long-haul routes, making it an ideal choice for expanding into markets like Europe and the USA.

Whenquestioned IndiGo about its plans for entering these lucrative markets, CEO Pieter Elbers commented, "We have yet to finalize the routes, but A350 aircraft possess the capabilities to fly directly to the said destinations."

With a fleet of over 350 aircraft, IndiGo has been a dominant player in the domestic market and is now aggressively pursuing international expansion.

The decision to invest in wide-body Airbus A350 planes signals IndiGo's intention to compete not only within India but also on the global stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor