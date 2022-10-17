Indonesian Ramayana Ballet’s grand performance in Gandhinagar enthralled audience

The first-of-its-kind International cultural event by Steam House India and the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia, Mumbai

Gandhinagar, October 17: After delighting art lovers in Mumbai and Surat with their enchanting performance, The Ramayana Ballet and Indonesian Batik Fashion show won hearts in Gandhinagar with their performance on the 15h of October 2022 at Karnavati University.

The audience, art and theatre lovers of Gandhinagar, got an opportunity to watch the Indonesian Ramayana Ballet in its full glory. The hall reverberated with applauds when the artists appeared for their final bow.

Mr Vishal Budhia, Managing Director of Steam House India said, “ Ramayana is not just a religious script for Indians, it’s an emotion. I feel extremely blessed and fortunate that I became a medium to connect two countries through this wonderful emotion. Also, the cultural similarities of two nations are one of the strongest factors that tie us together, through this effort we are able to showcase it.

Counsel General of Indonesia, Mr Agus Prohatin Saptono said, “Bringing Ramayana ballet to India at the time of Dussehra and Diwali was our dream, we are overwhelmed with the love, audiences are showering upon our artists. Hoping for this to become a regular event in years to comaseit.”e.”

The group of 42 artists were equally excited to perform in India to promote the cultural fusion of the two nations. The programme which started with welcoming remarks and promoting environmental protection by watering a plant as a stroke of good luck to the show was followed by the Ramayana Ballet and fashion show.

The first-of-its-kind event was conceptualized and powered by Steam House India and hosted by the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia, the show was co-sponsored by Julahaa Sarees and Yogesh Dyestuff Products Limited.

The Ramayana Ballet

The Ramayana Ballet Prambanan is a show that beautifully depicts the Ramayana story by combining dance and drama. More than 200 professional dancers and gamelan musicians participate in the ballet which takes place on an open stage with Prambanan Temple on Java Island, Indonesia, as a backdrop, and so the name – Ramayana Prambanan.

The Mumbai audience was enthralled by the dance performance which combined classical Surakarta and Yogyakarta styles. The perfect coordination and teamwork of thousands of artists lead to the most beautiful depiction of the story of Lord Rama on stage.

The audience was so engrossed in the performance of the artists that they ‘travelled’ along with Rama in his journey to rescue his wife Sita, also called Sinta, who was kidnapped by the King of Alenka Kingdom, Rahwana.

Changing with the times

The Ramayana Ballet Prambanan was first produced and performed in 1961 in Prambanan. It initially had 6 episodes, though six years later, it was made into 4. For the benefit of the audience who like shorter versions, a full story format for the Ramayana Ballet was also made.

The Fashion shows

The audience who come to see the dance-drama also had the chance to view the designs made by ace designer GheaPanggabean. Her collection is inspired by the Javanese culture, Javanese textiles and the costumes worn by the dancers of the ballet. Ibu Ghea has used Indonesian Cinde or Patole motifs which are influenced by Indian Patola and are combined with Indonesian Batiks and velvet embroidery tops. Visitors to her collection were surprised by the similarities between the costumes and culture of India and Indonesia, and how ecstatically she has presented them.

Ibu Ghea has spent forty years in the field of fashion and that is quite evident in her creations. She has shared her incredible journey in fashion by writing a book published by International Fashion publisher, Rizzoli New York, titled ‘GheaPangabbean, Asian Bohemian Chic’ which was released in 2020.

About the organiser

Steam House India Limited is not just a pioneer in its niche field of supplying steam to industrial clusters, but is also a great promoter of art forms. The organisation believes that nurturing each other’s culture and art forms can play a major role in strengthening the bond between the countries and so, they organised The Ramayana Ballet.

Under the leadership of Mr. Vishal Budhia, Steam House is catering steam requirements to business houses in Gujarat but soon will be spreading its wings across the length and breadth of the world.

