Indus University Concludes its 7th convocation Ceremony

October 31: Indus University celebrated its 7th convocation on October 20, 2022. This UGC approved private university is University managed by Ahmedabad-based Bhandari Charitable Trust which is well-known for its philanthropist activities.

Mr. Umesh Ashok Kadam, Member Secretary of Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) was present as the chief guest and delivered his convocation address.

On this convocation, degrees were awarded to 705 students of undergraduate programs and 212 students of post-graduate programs of various institutions affiliated to Indus University. Besides, two students were also awarded doctorate degrees.

Moreover, a total of 18 students from various disciplines were awarded gold medals and 6 students were also conferred with special awards. Along with this, the famous writer, thinker and founder of Infinity Foundation Mr. Rajeev Malhotra was bestowed with honorary Ph.D. Degree.

The grand convocation ceremony was also telecast live on Indus University’s YouTube channel.

Presidential Secretariat of Indus University Dr. Nagesh Bhandari, Dr. Ritu Bhandari along with other members of the Board of Management, Members of the Board of Governance and many dignitaries from various fields were also present on this occasion.

